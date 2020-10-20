NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

LBUSD Board of Education to hold meeting 102020

LBUSD Board of Education to hold meeting on Thursday

The agenda for Thursday’s regular LBUSD Board of Education meeting has been posted. To access it, click here

The meeting schedule is as follows: 

--Closed session is scheduled for 5 p.m.

--A study session on the Career Readiness Program is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. 

--The regular business meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The agenda includes an informational report to the Board on the start of the 2020-21 school year including current enrollments, facilities updates, instructional services updates, and some highlighted data from the 2019-20 school year. The Board will consider action on salary agreements with CSEA and unrepresented groups. Staff will also present recommended changes to the Phase II student/staff schedules for board consideration for reopening secondary school sites to all students on November 23, 2020.

Please note the different Webinar IDs for the closed and open portions of the meeting. Members of the public may view the meeting by clicking here. If anyone wishes to submit public comments, they may do so using the instructions below:

Written Comments 

Written public comments may be submitted electronically no later than Thursday, October 22, 2020 by 12 p.m. via the link here. Written comments will be shared with the entire Board but will not be read aloud during the meeting. 

Calling in by phone: 

Members of the public may call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833. 

For closed session, the Webinar ID is: 958 8308 3452. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment. 

For the study session and open session, the Webinar ID is: 961 8742 9137. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment. 

Commenting via Zoom: 

If you would like to make a comment and you are viewing the meeting via Zoom webinar, raise your hand during the public comment period, and unmute your microphone once recognized to do so.

 

