 Volume 12, Issue 84  |  October 20, 2020

Laguna Beach Early Learning Community Task Force 102020

Laguna Beach Early Learning Community Task Force presents parenting webinar tomorrow

The Laguna Beach Early Learning Community Task Force will host a series of parenting webinars to support healthy growth and development for children 0-5 years old.

The first in the series will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Speech and Language Pathologist Christian Prietto and Marriage and Family Therapist Belen Guillen will present a free parenting workshop, titled “Tips for Navigating Screen Time with Toddlers and Young Children” with the subtitle being: impact of technology on the developing brain, cognitive skills, and school readiness. Handouts will be provided.

Laguna Beach toddler

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of infinitykidsoc.com

Prietto and Guillen will provide online and offline activities to foster development

Prietto and Guillen will discuss the three concurrent phenomena of the new childhood, including rapid brain growth during the first five years of life, the role of executive functioning in the daily life of the child, and current media exposure concerns. 

They will define joint attention and provide online and offline activities to do with your child to foster development across the domains of physical well-being, social competence, emotional maturity, language and cognitive development, and communication and general knowledge. 

Prietto says, “Our goal is to equip parents with information about the critical years of development and attachment and empower parents to take an active role in their child’s development through engaging activities.”

To register, click here.

For more information on this event, contact Sandee Bandettini at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

