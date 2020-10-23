NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Laguna Presbyterian Community Blood Drive 102320

Laguna Presbyterian Community Blood Drive draws enough donors to help up to 135 people

Sandy Grim, Laguna Presbyterian Church/ARC Blood Drive Coordinator, reports, “The good-news is our ‘Community Blood Drive’ last week went well. 

“On Wednesday, Oct 14, we had 52 confirmed prescheduled donor appointments; 46 showed up (including seven first-time donors!), and we collected 45 units of blood. Each pint could save three lives, so we may have helped 135 people. And it truly was a ‘community’ gathering.”

Laguna Presbyterian Church hosted three blood drives in 2020 and helped to collect 127 pints of blood. Each pint can help to save up to three lives. Laguna Presbyterian Church has helped to save up to 381 patients in need this year. 

Sandy says, “We will need to wait ‘til late next week to learn if our church approves all four of the Red Cross proposed Drive dates for 2021 (hoping to start on Wednesday, Jan 27).”

Thanks to all who donated and helped save the lives of those in need of blood!

 

