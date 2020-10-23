NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

71.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Engel & Völkers presents exhibition of John Lennon 102320

Engel & Völkers presents exhibition of John Lennon “art cels” from Beatles’ first music video

Engel & Völkers Laguna Beach has partnered up with HG Contemporary to feature a private exhibition of John Lennon art for the song “She said So,” never-before-shown “art cels” from the Beatles’ very first music video in history. To view the video, click here.

HG Contemporary is a global fine art gallery founded and curated by Philippe Hoerle-Guggenheim in the United States and Europe, including in New York, Madrid, and Napa Valley. 

To celebrate the private exhibition tonight, Friday, Oct 23, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Engel & Völkers Laguna Beach Shop, champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served responsibly. 

Engel and cap

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

On private exhibition, “art cel” from the Beatles’ first music video

There will be live Beatles music played by guitarist Adam Lasher – formerly on American Idol and the legendary Carlos Santana’s nephew – to honorably showcase the works by John Lennon, which are exclusive to HG Contemporary. This COVID-conscious cultural event will be one not to miss. 

“Even though Engel & Völkers is a global lifestyle brand, our local boutique shop embraces community, culture, and art both locally as well as from around the world. We are passionate about Laguna Beach and our artist community and are excited to bring this pop-up gallery experience to our community,” said Lindsay Clark-Shields, Real Estate Advisor with Engel & Völkers. “We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting and cultural event.”

Engel and numbers

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

John Lennon “art cel” on display at Engels and Völkers

Philippe, founder of HG Contemporary, stated, “I could not be more thrilled about this collaboration with Engels and Völkers, a sublime brand with wide international recognition. John Lennon loved creating art as much as he loved to create music seeing them as one, and this body of work is both significant and a true piece of history. We look forward to a great evening and show.” 

Engels & Völkers is located at 312 Ocean Ave.

For more information, contact Lindsay with Engel & Völkers at (949) 627-3825.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.