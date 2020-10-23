NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Halloween decoration hunt 102320

Halloween decoration hunt

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Halloween decoration pirate skeleton

Click on photo for a larger image

Halloween looks different this year with no Oak/Brooks Street party, but, hey, it’s still Halloween. We’ve spotted some Halloween decorations around town and would like Laguna residents to help us to find more!

Halloween decoration pumpkin head

Click on photo for a larger image

Take a photo of your decorations or creative ones you’ve spotted.

Then share them on Instagram, either as a post or Instastory. Be sure to tag @stunewslaguna so we see them and can re-share them! (If you don’t have Instagram, feel free to email them to us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..)

Halloween decoration pillows

Click on photo for a larger image

Cell phone photo tips: get in close to show off details, avoid harsh midday sun, look for reflected light, and have fun with filters but don’t go overboard

 

