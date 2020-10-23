NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce 102320

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce to host ribbon cutting for My Laguna Office

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is happy to host an in-person ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct 28 at 5 p.m. to officially welcome Lauren Fischer and My Laguna Office to the Chamber.

Fischer, who speaks Dutch, moved back from Amsterdam about a year ago after owning a small grocery store for the past four years. She was drawn to acquire this business in Laguna Beach for two reasons: she loves the mail and thinks Laguna Beach has a very European feel. 

“I’m passionate about the mail!” she said. “I even have a tattoo on my wrist which graphically says, ‘I heart snail mail.’” 

Fischer is married and has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. 

The open house begins at 4 p.m. with music, with the official ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. There will be two raffle prizes, a free mailbox rental and a $50 gift certificate. Appetizers will be provided by Brussels Bistro. Please wear your mask and social distancing will be observed.

My Laguna Office is located at 303 Broadway Street, Ste 104.

 

