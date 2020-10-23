NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Talking Trash with Laguna Canyon Foundation 102320

Talking Trash with Laguna Canyon Foundation: This weekend, clean up your neck of the woods!

Laguna Canyon Foundation will be hosting a Virtual Trash Pick Up this weekend, October 24 and 25. The hope is that dozens of participants will clean up their own neck of the woods, working separately as individuals and yet together virtually, united in their passion to keep our parks pristine.

“We’re doing this because we’ve seen so much trash – especially masks and gloves – in our neighborhoods, parks, and public places recently,” says Paula Olson, Outreach Director. “It’s not just leaves littering the trails this fall.”

Talking trash litter

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The amount of trash on the trails is starting to pick up, so we must all start picking up

Cameron Davis, who led many of LCF’s activities and programs pre-COVID-19, misses those days. 

“Just this week, the weather has cooled and fall is in the air. White buckwheat flowers are turning a very autumn-y red-brown. Orb Weaver Spider webs are easier to spot, now that the morning dew is back to drape them with moisture. It’s lovely out there.

“In any other year, October would mean hiking several times a week with elementary school students and scheduling our ‘Keep It Wild’ events to restore the native habitat with volunteers. Our volunteer-led guided hikes and rides would be in full swing. We’d be working on trail maintenance and hosting trash pick-ups with corporate groups.

“We can’t work in teams now. But we can virtually gather as individuals to do trash pick-ups,” Cameron adds. “That’s what we’ll do this weekend.”

Missing those marvelous teaching moments

Cameron and Paula both say they miss those amazing and unique times when, on the trails with the students, the sound of a woodpecker tapping on a tree might signal them to tell the children to look up and see the little redheaded bird busily storing an acorn. 

Talking trash hikers

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Hikers enjoy the Nature Loop at Aliso/Wood Canyons

“Sometimes, if only for a minute, we are fortunate enough to see a mule deer or a snake. These are immediate and wonderful teaching moments. As the children experience the wilderness, they understand that this land is home to a variety of plants and animals. They learn how to protect this habitat by never taking anything from it, not even a rock, or ever leaving trash,” Cameron says.

“In fact, they learn that if they pick up trash – anywhere – on the trails or in their neighborhoods, they are helping preserve and protect the wilderness, the watersheds and the oceans. They are becoming conservationists.”

The Virtual Trash Pick Up will feature scavenger hunts and prizes, too, awarded via Instagram. 

“There are ways you can report to us the trash you’ve safely collected,” Cameron explains. “Follow us on Instagram and share your trashy stories with us. Be a conservationist!”

Talking trash deer

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mule deer are a magical sight along the trails

Paula notes that many hikers, bikers, students, and volunteers have asked how they can help and how they can get involved during COVID-19 times. 

“We appreciate your passion and hope you will join us this weekend, and in the future,” Paula says. “Together, we can make a difference and have some fun in the process.”

Be picky picky picky! How to participate

Follow LCF on Instagram @lagunacanyonfoundation and use #LCFLitterChallenge to post your trash photos. You’ll need a bucket or trash bag, hand sanitizer, sun protection, and water. 

Pick your favorite outdoor place! This can be your neighborhood street, a favorite trail, or a local park. Remember, no trespassing! Stay on authorized trails and designated pedestrian areas. 

Safely pick up trash, practicing public health guidelines and safety protocols. 

Share your trash haul with LCF by tagging the nonprofit, using #LCFLitterChallenge. 

Send photos, the time you spent picking up trash, and the approximate weight of your trash. 

Safely dispose of your trash. It is best to dispose of waste in your personal trash cans since public ones can fill up. If you have recyclable items, please recycle! 

Each day LCF will post scavenger hunt trash items. The first one to tag LCF with a photo of the item(s) wins a prize. Stay tuned on Instagram for updates! 

For more information, visit www.lagunacanyon.org and download the flyer.

 

