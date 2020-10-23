NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Food and festivities continue at Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Fun was had by all during the past weekend at the Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace. Along with the wonderful artists and artisans exhibiting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend until December 20, there is also a wonderful variety of food choices and exciting entertainment to make visits a top-notch experience.

Food and tacos

Tacos Durrell is known for its tasty tacos, fat burritos, fresh salsas, mouthwatering nachos, hand-rolled taquitos, and an awesome breakfast burrito – also scratch soups and homemade seasonal pies, too

Libations can be found at the Sawdust Saloon – which features one of the largest and coldest draft selections in town, great wine, and other refreshing libations. 

Evan’s Gourmet Bistro serves healthy, fresh, and organic gourmet specialties, from salads to fried asparagus. The eatery’s culinary creations are made with quality ingredients and a lot of love.

Food and Salty Suites

The Salty Suites entertained on October 18

The entertainment schedule for the upcoming weekend includes Upstream on Saturday, Oct 24 from 12:30 to 4:50 p.m. at the Deck; Andrew Corradini on Sunday, Oct 25 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Grill; and Kurtis & Alisa on Sunday, Oct 25 from 12:30 to 4:50 p.m. at the Deck.

Food and GG's Bistro

Serenaded by guitarist, visitors dine at GG’s Mediterranean Express, which features fresh Mediterranean appetizers, soups, salads, pita sandwiches, kebabs, fish & fries, breakfast items, and baklava 

The Outdoor Marketplace offers a safe and intimate environment within Sawdust’s historical 3-acre eucalyptus grove where patrons can shop and enjoy outdoor dining and live music.

Nearly 100 local artists will rotate through 48 spaces every weekend over the course of the event, providing a unique opportunity for patrons to shop art directly from some of their favorite artists.

For ticket information, safety guidelines, exhibiting artists, and details, click here. 

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

 

