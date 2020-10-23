NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Two cousins walk the coast of California

By Janene Freitas

We started our journey of walking the coast of California in September 2010 and finished October 2020! We walked 1,338 miles! It started when I read an article in a AAA Magazine about two friends walking from Hermosa Beach to Malibu. 

I called my cousin Terri Crosetti and said, “We can do this, in fact we can walk from Laguna to Malibu.” She was in! After this walk, we decided to walk the entire coast of California. We did research and started planning our walks. Our first four years, we did one walk a year and then it hit us “we are getting older by the minute and if we want to finish, we better do more than one a year.” We wanted to finish before we reached 70, and we did! 

Two cousins Oregon

Janene Freitas (on left) and her cousin Terri Crosetti at Oregon border

So, we stepped it up (no pun intended) and starting walking two to three walks a year. Before each walk there was a lot of research routing our walk and deciding where to stay. We were so proud of ourselves when we reached the Mexican border, what an experience to see a fence extended into the ocean with men holding machine guns on one side and border patrol in SUV’s watching us on the other side. 

Along this journey we have walked highways, beaches, trails, forests, neighborhoods, up and down many stairs, climbed over rocks and through creeks and streams. We met so many wonderful and interesting people along the way. We have collected trash to make trash art, we have found beach glass, money, tools, and taken many pictures. 

Janene and Terri walking 26 miles across the top of Catalina

On our walk across Catalina, we showered outside in our makeshift shower with water hanging in a bag above our heads heated by the sun. When possible, we had a massage to keep us going. We carried 20 lb. packs on our backs, we slept in tents, hotels, and houses. We had friends and family transport our luggage and pick us up when we got sick or injured and couldn’t go any farther. We took our cars and leapfrogged them along the way when we were too far from our homes. 

Terri at the Mexican border

We vowed not to give up and when we couldn’t walk because of blisters, we rented bikes. We kept a journal every night of our day’s journey. We played cards and Rummikub at night to relax. At the end of each journey, we rewarded ourselves with a hot fudge sundae from McDonald’s! 

This was our time to spend together and accomplish something we had never done. We did it and we loved every minute! Thank you to all of you who have followed our journey and given us inspiration! We are not done – we will walk again and where is the question yet to be determined.

 

