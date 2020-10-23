NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

Orange County Human Relations Commission 102320

Orange County Human Relations Commission releases 2019 Hate Crime Report

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The Orange County Human Relations Commission (OCHRC) hosted a webinar on Tuesday evening to release the information contained in the 2019 Hate Crime Report. To view the report, click here.

Hate crimes not only rose for the fifth year in a row but by the biggest jump – 24 percent – of the past five years. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the OCHRC is also tracking an increase in the targeting of Asian Americans.

Orange County Board of Supervisors Michelle Steel, representing District 2 of California, introduced the program with the hopes that this report will bring us a step closer to achieving the mission of eliminating hate crimes.

Ali Edwards, CEO of the OC Human Relations Commission, served as moderator.

Hate crimes and hate incidents

In California, the legal definition of a hate crime under California Penal Code 422.6 is defined as a criminal act committed, in whole or in part, because of one or more of the following: actual or perceived characteristics of another’s disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or association with a person or group of persons with one or more of the preceding actual or perceived characteristics. 

A hate incident is the behavior that is motivated by hate or bias towards a person’s actual or perceived disability, gender, nationality, race or ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation, but is not criminal in nature. Typically, these behaviors are protected by the First Amendment right to freedom of expression. If this type of behavior escalates to threats carried out against a person or property, or becomes an incitement to commit violence, it would be classified as a hate crime.

Diversity in OC

According to the OCHRC, Orange County is one of America’s most diverse counties, and the opportunities to enrich and expand our cultural awareness and appreciation are within grasp. 

--Roughly 3.2 million people, according to U.S. Census estimates, call Orange County home.

--Around 30 percent of OC’s population is foreign-born.

--Over 40 percent of the residents speak a language other than English at home, including approximately 25 percent who speak Spanish. 

--There are over 80 faiths practiced in Orange County.

Hate crimes increased by over 20 percent in one year

OCHRC states, “Comparing 2018 to 2019, hate incidents dropped from 165 to 156, but hate crimes increased by over 20 percent, from 67 to 83. While some might say this is not a vast problem in a county of over three million residents, it is estimated that only a small fraction of hate crimes and incidents are actually reported to law enforcement. We cannot allow fear, hatred, and bigotry to divide us.” 

A hate crime or hate incident may have occurred if any of the following is present:

--There was a perception that the victim was targeted because of their race, gender, sexual orientation, nationality, religion, etc. 

--The perpetrator wrote or spoke in a manner that indicated bias. The date of the incident or crime coincides with a date of significance to the victim’s religion, nationality, ethnicity, etc. 

The increase of hate crimes reported in Orange County differs from the California Department of Justice’s 2019 Hate Crime Report, which shows an 8.3 percent decrease of hate crime events. The Orange County data includes hate crime reports from several educational institutions, which are not reflected in the Attorney General’s report. 

Hate crime motivations

The OC data comes from 19 law enforcement agencies, 24 education institutions, and five community-based organizations.

The most frequently reported hate crime was motivated by the targets of Race, Ethnicity and/or National Origin (47 percent) followed by Religion (28 percent), Sexual Orientation (18 percent), Gender Identity (5 percent), and Disability (1 percent). Cases labeled “Unknown” (5 percent) are also included due to reporting parties providing limited categorical data. 

Hate Crime by Location and Offense in 2019: Most hate crimes took place in Public Places (37 percent) followed by Places of Worship (18 percent), Residences (17 percent), School Campuses (13 percent), Work/Businesses (12 percent), and Jail/Detention Centers (4 percent). The most reported hate-based criminal offense was Vandalism (44 percent) followed by Aggravated Assaults (22 percent), Simple Assault (13 percent), Criminal Threats (9 percent), Harassment (5 percent), Theft (4 percent), Assault and Battery (3 percent), and Arson (1 percent).

Criminologist and Civil Rights Attorney Brian Levin is a professor of criminal justice and director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino where he specializes in analysis of hate crime, terrorism, and legal issues. 

The changes in Orange County 

“Orange County is changing economically, politically, and demographically. OC is the second most densely populated county in the state. San Francisco, which is a city and a county, is number one,” Levin said. “Currently, we’re seeing more political violence that is many times related to events.” 

As for our demographic, he says, “Orange County has a very small African American population – only 2 percent – compared to the state and nationwide, which is 13 percent. Orange County has more Asian Americans volume-wise than California and nationwide as a whole, but less Non-Latino (than in California and nationwide) and more Latino.”

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, “I am hoping in Orange County that the report will give a strong message, ‘hate is not acceptable.’ As District Attorney and victims’ right advocate for more than 30 years, I am committed to prosecuting hate crimes to the fullest extent of the law.” 

Mission of OCHRC

OCHRC states, “We must listen to one another, communicate respectfully, build bridges of understanding, and support each other through these traumatic events. Let us send the message that when our neighbors are attacked because of who they are, how they worship, or whom they love, we will denounce it loudly and stand against it fiercely.” 

Hate incidents are notoriously underreported for a variety of reasons. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are up to 260,000 hate events that go unreported annually nationwide. Hate incidents are integral pieces of information offering a bigger picture, ascertaining specific red flags, and identifying trends in hate activity that may need to be addressed as a community. 

If you been the victim of a hate crime in Orange County, OC Human Relations would like to know. When you call (714) 480-6580 during business hours, you will speak to a live person, not a recording, or go to: www.ochumanrelations.org.

 

