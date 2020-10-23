NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

LBUMC’s Messy Church returns with changes

Messy Church, the intergenerational, interactive program held at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, is returning on Sunday, Oct 25 between 4 and 5:30 p.m. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many changes will be implemented.

The gathering will be held outside the church and registration is required.  Barbara Crowley, who leads Messy Church, asks that if you are even thinking about coming on Sunday, please contact her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

LBUMC's Messy outside

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Messy Church will be held outside at LBUMC 

Each family will have its own work/play station, which will be six to 10 feet from other attendees. Masks and RSVPs are required and there will be designated paths of movement. There will not be the usual dinner.

However, there will be activities and crafts as well as a joyful spiritual exploration of how to turn the well-known seven vices (pride, envy, gluttony, lust, anger, greed, and sloth) into the seven heavenly virtues (chastity, abstinence, liberality, diligence, patience, kindness, and humility). 

Brooke Briggs, family ministries director at LBUMC, will lead the group in musical activities. “If you and your family are looking to ‘get out’, see people, and do something uplifting, come play on Sunday,” says Crowley. 

Participants will receive more detailed information about Messy Church’s safe practices, instructions and a link to register.

Laguna Beach UMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the hill from Gelson’s Shopping Center. Future dates for Messy Church are November 15, when an Advent Wreath will be assembled, and December 6, when attendees will create Christmas crafts.

 

