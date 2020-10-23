NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 85  |  October 23, 2020

OC School of Music and Dance creates survey 102320

OC School of Music and Dance creates survey for parents to help identify goals for programs 

On Wednesday, Oct 14, the Orange County School of Music & Dance of Irvine held a meeting with community members. The highly regarded and very successful Orange County School of Music & Dance of Irvine is considering offering safe, socially distanced after-school music instrument, dance, and choral instruction to Laguna’s children. 

The classrooms would be offered after school at St. Catherine of Siena School (with careful social distancing) if the local schools and community are interested in pursuing the arts program.

CEO and Executive Chair Doug Freeman says, “We had a productive meeting of more families at St. Catherine’s last week. One of the important outcomes was the recommendation that we create a survey for parents that would help to identify their most important goals, including the type of programs they would want offered for their kids. We developed and sent a survey through SurveyMonkey to all the attendees and are receiving good feedback. We were hoping you might inform your readers about the survey. The more we are able to tailor what the families are looking for, the easier we can coordinate with the school district on how we can meet this need while building on the curriculum and program offered through the schools.” 

OC School building

St. Catherine of Siena

To take the survey, click here.

The OCMD – St. Catherine program would be an extension of OCMD’s Irvine-based school, but specially designed and tailored to meet the needs of Laguna families, complementing the local schools, and taking maximum advantage of the extraordinary instructors OCMD has available and will be recruiting. This program would be tuition-based but because OCMD would be designing small group classes, the costs would be very competitive. 

Freeman says, “At first glance, it appears that creating single instrument ensembles, with a mixture of experience from beginner to advanced, would offer the widest range of opportunities for kids and provide an experience that cannot be provided at school. This is a method we have used with great success and actually accelerates the learning process for all levels of musicians. However, more community input is needed.”

 

