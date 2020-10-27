NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

City appeals housing assessment 102720

City appeals housing assessment

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach has appealed the state mandate to accommodate 393 new housing units in the next nine years, 391 more units than required in the previous Regional Housing Needs Assessment. 

Community Development Director Marc Wiener was authorized to submit an appeal to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. A 145-day comment period will follow Monday’s deadline to file. Appeal hearings will be held between December 10 and January 10. 

The city’s appeal is based on three criteria:

--Methodology:

The city claims that certain cities in the Southern California Association of Governments have underreported their existing housing needs, which lowers their assessment needs, while increasing the assessment in other cities.

 The discrepancy between the state’s estimate of 1.34 million units needed and the 820,00-unit estimate by Freddie Mac (the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.) would reduce the city’s allocation to one-third of the state’s requirement. 

--Local Planning Factors:

Steep hillsides, narrow vehicle access, and dedicated open space protected by state and federal programs and the city susceptibility to fire warrant a lower allocation. 

--Changed Circumstances

CalFire (the California Department of Forestry and Protection, responsible for fire protection totaling 31 million acres) has designated Laguna Beach a High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. 

Since RHNA allocation in 2019, more than 8,300 wildfires have burned more than four million acres in the state and evidence suggests that climate change has increased the risk of wildfires – increased risks for Laguna Beach that should be considered in the allocation.

 

