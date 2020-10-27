NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

City Council to Zoom through January

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will continue to meet on Zoom, at least until the February 12 meeting. 

Given three options proposed by staff that ranged from continuing the virtual meetings to hybrids that included optional in-person public and/or their own participation, the council unanimously voted to continue meeting by Zoom, but extended the time period.

“In general, Zoom works fine and it’s safe,” said Councilwoman Sue Kempf. 

Virtual council meetings began April 7. An average of 185 members of the public have participated in the Zoom meetings – 225 if staff is included.

Three proposed options

Continue to hold virtual meetings through 2020 

--Council members to choose to participate from home or from the council chamber, wearing masks 

--No in-person public participation permitted 

Hold hybrid meetings, beginning November 17

--Council and public to opt for online or masked in-person participation 

--Members of the public allowed in the council chambers to speak on any item, standing in a socially-distanced line to wait for their turn at the rostrum

--The public to enter through the rear door and exit through the front door

--Cell phones to be used to participate in the meeting after leaving the chambers unless the speakers have access to their televisions or home computers 

--Elected and key staff limited to the seven tables permitted in this option 

Council members-only, in-person meetings beginning November 17

--Staff, department heads, and the public to participate by Zoom 

--Plexiglass could be added to the dais at cost of $6,500 so tables could be set up for other elected officials and staff and obviating the mask requirement 

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for November 17. Meetings are also scheduled for December 1 and December 8, at which the official results of the 2020 local elections of the two members to the City Council, the City Clerk, and the City Treasurer are to be announced and the winners sworn in.

 

