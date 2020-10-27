NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

Police Beat 102720

Incident Reports

Saturday, Oct 24

Ocean Way | 2000 Block | Grand Theft

12:42 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of a camera and credit card from a vehicle. The total loss was reportedly $6,000.

Forest Ave | 200 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

1:31 a.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Friday, Oct 23

S Coast Hwy | 1500 Block | Trespassing 

11:35 p.m. A 35-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

Cliff Drive | 700 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

4:52 p.m. A 59-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

S Coast Hwy | 600 Block | Trespassing 

3:18 p.m. A 35-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

Wave St | 200 Block | DUI, Hit & Run Accident Causing Property Damage 

1:27 p.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and for a hit and run accident causing property damage. Bail was set at $2,500.

Via Capri | 1500 Block | Possession of Obscene Matter: Minor in Sexual Acts

9:26 a.m. A 58-year-old person was arrested for possession of obscene matter: minor in sexual acts. Bail was set at $20,000.

Cliff Drive | 400 Block | Animal Calls

7:25 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding a large deceased dolphin at the bottom of the ramp on the sand.

Solana Way | 2600 Block | Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance

12:16 a.m. A 25-year-old person was arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

Thursday, Oct 22

Glenneyre St & Forest Ave | DUI, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance

11:16 p.m. A 32-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,500.

Laguna Ave | 100 Block | Trespassing 

2:27 a.m. A 60-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

Wednesday, Oct 21

Unknown | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

11:43 p.m. A 65-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

3rd St | 300 Block | Fire

6:54 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding a smoke alarm going off and a lot of smoke, but no flames, seen coming from a residence at an apartment building. LBFD responded to the incident.

Avalon St | 900 Block | Petty Theft

5:58 a.m. LBPD received a report regarding a stolen Diamondback mountain bike.

S Coast Hwy | 31800 Block | Carjacking

2:15 a.m. A 38-year-old person was arrested for carjacking. Bail was set at $100,000. 

S Coast Hwy | 31800 Block | Force or Assault with a Deadly Weapon Not a Firearm: GBI Likely, Robbery, Carjacking, Causing Harm/Death of Elder/Dependent Adult

2:14 a.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested for force with a deadly weapon not a firearm: GBI likely, robbery, carjacking, and causing harm/death of an elder/dependent adult. No bail was set. 

N Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place or Vehicle, Selling/Furnishing Marijuana/Hashish – age over 18

12:30 a.m. An 18-year-old person was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle and selling/furnishing marijuana/hashish – age over 18. Bail was set at $500.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

