 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

Third Street Writers presents “Secrets & Sins” 102720

Third Street Writers presents “Secrets & Sins” on Thursday

Third Street Writers is proud to host “Secrets & Sins,” the group’s upcoming Halloween Reading & Open Mic Event, on Thursday, Oct 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. A spell has been cast! 

“Secrets & Sins” is Third Street Writer’s annual eerie evening of original stories and poems. This event is free and open to the public; participants must register in advance by clicking here.

Writers are encouraged to share a creepy creation (an original written work to share from the genre of their choosing: fiction, nonfiction, or poetry). Pieces should not exceed three minutes. 

Third Street group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Third Street Writers hosted a delightfully spooky evening of readings at last year’s in-person event at the LCAD Gallery

Founded in 2015, Third Street Writers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events, and publication of its annual Beach Reads anthology. 

For more information, contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events

Like Third Street Writers on Facebook and follow on Instagram and Twitter @thirdstreetwriters.

 

