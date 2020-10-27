Led by Laguna frontman, The Alive launches video of “The Man” produced by local filmmaker
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Just last week, the rock band The Alive launched a video featuring their new song, “The Man.” Led by local Bastian Evans, who sings lead vocals and plays guitar, The Alive also features brothers Kai Neukermans, 16, on drums and Manoa Neukermans,12, on bass guitar.
Coincidentally, this article comes out on Bastian’s birthday, so today he turns 16. Happy Birthday, Bastian!
To add to the local connection, Laguna’s own Tate Warner directed, filmed, and edited the music video for this track – filmed in Laguna within a 24-hour period. Tate also took the “The Man” photo and created the art that became the graphic for the single.
Chris Evans, Bastian’s dad, says, “The instruments were all recorded in L.A. but some of the vocals were actually recorded at our house in Laguna.”
Friendships go way back
Tate and Bastian have been friends since middle school and are now both juniors at Laguna Beach High School.
The Alive friendships go back even further. Bastian, Kai, and Manoa have been skating and surfing together since the boys were between ages six and eight.
“Kai and I were in our first band The Helmets from when we were eight years old. We learned a lot and played amazing shows like Lollapalooza Chicago, Argentina, Chile, Austin City Limits, and BottleRock,” says Bastian.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Geoff Whitman
The Alive: (L-R) Bastian Evans, Kai Neukermans, and Manoa Neukermans
“When that band broke up, we wanted to start a new band. We were kind of the ‘survivors’ or ‘still alive.’ We thought it would be cool to have a positive and inclusive name. One of our favorite bands is The Bad Brains who always talk about PMA or positive mental attitude. So The Alive seemed like a good positive name.”
The Alive formed in 2018 when Bastian, Kai, and Manoa were between 11 and 13 years old. According to a 2018 interview in Riff Magazine, Bastian said, “We were looking for a bass player and a singer for a while, and Manoa played bass. Because he was the brother of the drummer, he was there, always around.”
They are influenced by Queens of the Stone Age, Black Sabbath, Rush, Herbie Hancock, and The Meters.
Since The Alive launched, they’ve built a noteworthy resume of shows including some major festival sets.
Managing the logistics and details of performing – from booking shows, coordinating travel, to recording, mixing, marketing, social media, and then releasing or publishing songs – would be daunting for any musicians, especially for those as young as The Alive band members.
Chris says, “We handle management among all of the parents – but we’re encouraging the boys to participate and to learn as much as possible about the whole process.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Graham Clark
The Alive performing at BottleRock
They’ve performed at Lollapalooza Chicago, Argentina, Chile, Austin City Limits, WSL Kelly Slater’s The Founder’s Cup, BottleRock’s main stage, Boardmasters England, Ohana Fest, Sold-Out Jam Cellars Ballroom with Taylor Hawkins’ Chevy Metal, Bowlpark Chile, Punta de Lobos Chile, Deadfamous Newquay England, Surf Music & Friends Spain, ISA World Surfing Games, KJEE July 4, and more.
Kai and Manoa live in San Francisco, so they send ideas back and forth for writing, and they travel to rehearse before big shows.
Although their final musical products are a collaboration, Bastian says, “I write a lot of the lyrics and melodies because I’m singing vocals, but we all write and create together. We’ve all had teachers and coaches helping us to get better at playing our instruments. Also learning about recording, writing, and publishing music. We’ve learned a lot from other musicians about touring, playing festivals without sound checks, and making sure you have the right gear.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Geoff Whitman
Bastian Evans
The Alive was named one of Stab Magazine’s “30 Under 30 Culture Shifters of Tomorrow” and the boys have been featured in Whalebone Magazine NY, Fuel TV, Santa Cruz Waves, Riff Magazine, Surfline, Guitar Player, Soundwaves TV and Blurred Culture. Combining their passion for surfing, ocean conservation and music, The Alive! has performed benefit concerts for Surfrider Foundation, Surfers Against Sewage in England, Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii, and Save The Waves. They are BYOBottle artists working to reduce single-use plastics.
There’s no doubt “The Man” has an agenda. Bastian says, “The song is based on anyone that is clearly lying to you. It can be for anyone or a politician that is openly trying to deceive us and damaging our future for their gain. As kids, we’re not allowed to lie or cheat in school or at home. We’ll get in trouble. But it seems like our government leaders are dishonest all of the time. Being dishonest or hiding the truth should not be okay for anyone. We’re not old enough to vote but our generation can see what’s happening and we don’t want to ‘wear the legacy’ as we say in the song.”
Regarding partnering with Tate, Bastian says, “We worked on the idea for the video with Tate before filming and then Tate crushed it filming, directing, and editing! We had so much fun. I’ve been friends with Tate since 7th grade when we moved here from Santa Barbara. Tate is on the surf team with me, and he’s been friends with Manoa and Kai for a few years too – he’s been with us for Ohana Fest set and BottleRock and other shows. He’s a really creative and talented photographer and filmmaker.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Tate Warner
Tate started by filming friends and family. Tate says, “I started making quick videos of my friends getting clobbered in shore break when I was 11. Then I would document family road trips, and all of a sudden, I was shooting concerts, models, brands, and bands. Huge thanks to The Alive for putting me to work.”
Ben Warner, who is Tate’s dad and founder and executive director of the Coast Film Festival, says, “We’re really proud of Tate for what he has accomplished and for his ongoing passion for making videos and films. He works hard at improving his talent. He’s got a creative eye and studies other filmmakers, especially old school ones, and shoots as often as he can. Growing up in Laguna Beach has helped him too. The surf and active lifestyle and a posse of friends motivated him to make videos when he was younger. He still shoots with his friends and has mentors that give him access to some pretty cool shoots. Even with all of that, he still remains focused on doing well at school and going to college.”
Performances postponed due to pandemic
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of The Alive performances for this year have been postponed until 2021, but they have been spending a lot of time writing, composing, and mixing their originals.
Bastian says, “We had Lollapalooza Chile, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, BottleRock Napa and Japan all postponed…all because of COVID. We were so bummed, but we feel really sad for all of the people that work at those festivals or tour full time. COVID has been really hard for them. The promoters, stage crew, roadies, artist relations, security, catering, and even the parking crew – they’ve all always been so cool to us.”
To Laguna, The Alive say, “Thanks for the support! Hopefully, we can play more shows in Laguna Beach soon.”
Download or stream their new single, “The Man,” and check out the video by Tate Warner on YouTube by clicking here.
Check out Tate’s short videos on Instagram @t8warner and on Youtube.