 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

Documentary Tuscany Beyond Expectations fills that travel yearning

By Diane Armitage

Three years ago, a Laguna-based financial advisor friend introduced me to Brian Gendece. My friend was a giant foodie fan, and Brian had recently retired with the idea to expand his cooking hobby as “The Showbiz Chef.”

Brian and I hit it off like age-old friends. Brian had been a longtime, top-flight talent agent for Broadway and Hollywood, and we’ve had plenty of masterminding sessions that span the gamut of topics. 

Several weeks ago, Brian’s first documentary on Tuscany, Tuscany Beyond Expectations, went live on Amazon Prime. Anyone who knows Brian knows that this is hardly a surprise – this guy lives at such a high frequency of life that he chews and digests big goals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Documentary Brian and Brunello

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Brian Gendece

Filmmaker Brian Gendece, right, chats with Brunello Vintner Annibale as they sit in wheelbarrows that Annibale hand-painted

After a truly chaotic week last, I flumped myself down on my couch last Friday evening to watch Brian’s show. I was so exhausted. It was only moments later, though, that I was mesmerized. In just the opening sequence, I felt my blood pressure drop. 

“See Tuscany through our eyes”

The last time I met Brian in person, he was days away from leaving for Tuscany for this very trip. Out of the blue, one of his followers on Facebook had invited Brian to come to Tuscany to “see it through their eyes.” Having just been through a personal loss, Brian simply shrugged, purchased plane tickets, and started researching film cameras. 

“I didn’t have a plan or a script or a story, and I didn’t know a thing about my host,” said Brian. “I just decided to be present and see what happens.”

He wasn’t disappointed. The morning after his arrival, Brian was right in the middle of the annual wine barrel races between the eight historical neighborhoods of Montepulciano.

Documentary Tuscany barrel race

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of of Brian Gendece

Montepulciano’s wine barrel races

From there it was interviews with the 90-year-old famed godfather of suit-making, hanging out with wine-making families, preparing dinner with a Michelin-starred chef, and more. 

Documentary Tuscany chef

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Brian Gendece

Preparing dinner with a Michelin-starred chef

My favorite had to do with Vintner Annibale Parisi, one of the better-known Brunello di Montalcino creators who releases just 5,000 bottles a year. I’ve never observed a man more passionate about his craft. 

Documentary Tuscany Brunello

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Brian Gendece

Vintner Annibale Parisi’s annual Brunello release

A different time and pace

Brian’s stories roll on and on as these short vignettes tell a tale of a world that lives far from chaos, bustle, and stress. 

It brought back memories of my own solo travels to Italy when I simply trusted strangers to pick me up at a tiny train stop, insert me in their Michelin kitchen for a “hands on” cooking school, and buzz me around in the afternoons (in a really tiny Fiat) to similar meetings of uncommonly memorable people. 

Documentary Tuscany bookcover

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Brian Gendece

“Tuscany Beyond Expectations” is currently on Amazon Prime

Brian’s filming is impeccable, and he weaves each story beautifully. My only complaint is that the entire documentary is just 30 minutes long! 

As the 90-year-old tailor reminds us in the film, “These people give you threads. It’s up to you to weave these threads into something beautiful for your life.” Thanks to Brian, the rich result adds beauty to all of our lives, just when we need it most. 

Take a few moments to watch Tuscany Beyond Expectations on Amazon Prime by clicking here and please leave your ratings. You can also join me in following Brian’s fabulous rustic-to-decadent cooking on Facebook at @theshowbizchef and on his YouTube channel, Brian Gendece. 

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

