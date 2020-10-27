NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 86  |  October 27, 2020

Laguna Beach Live! and Susi Q’s 102720

Laguna Beach Live! and Susi Q’s “Rising Stars in Chamber Music” available for viewing 

Laguna Beach Live! Nicole

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Pianist Nicole Kouwabunpat. On Thursday, Oct 22, Laguna Beach Live! in partnership with the Susi Q presented the “Rising Stars in Chamber Music” series with special virtual performances from students at the acclaimed Chamber Music/OC’s Pre-College Program. The program was offered as a free Zoom class via the Susi Q. To view the performances, click here.

Laguna Beach Live! Brandon

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Violinist Brandon Chen. During the performances, Nicole and Brandon played selected works by Bach, Hoffmeister, Haydn, Brahms, and Chopin. A short Q&A session followed during which they talked about their early music experiences, who inspires them, and what advice they have for young students. Laguna Beach Live! and Susi Q are looking forward to another virtual presentation next month on November 19 and registration can be made through the Susi Q at www.thesusiq.org. For more information, visit www.LagunaBeachLive.org.

 

