Coast Film Festival returns for second year with heartfelt content for all ages

Coast Film Festival (CFF) will host its second annual adventure and outdoor-lifestyle film festival, to take place November 12 - 22. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, CFF will be presented primarily online and feature more than 40 adventure and environmental documentary films, exclusive Q&As with directors, professional athletes, and industry experts, allowing fans to watch safely from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, depending on COVID-19 safety guidance, organizers are planning to host live events at The Ranch in Laguna Beach. The online programming will be accessed through an easy-to-use digital platform built into the CFF website (www.coastfilmfestival.com).

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The audience at last year’s film festival

“The films and stories we will share highlight the passion and indomitable human spirit that exists in our culture, while also touching on important topics such as climate change, social justice, and the healing power of nature,” said Ben Warner, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Coast Film Festival.

“Even though we are constrained to producing most of the festival in a digital format, we are excited to deliver a world-class online experience that is inspirational and entertaining for all ages.”

Tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $15 per film block, $75 for a family pass, and $150 for a VIP pass. By purchasing tickets or a pass, you will not only receive access to great entertainment, you will be supporting a vision for the festival to grow into the future as an annual community event.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The ever-popular Q&A will return this year

Last year, CFF’s inaugural event drew close to 3,000 film and art fans to multiple venues throughout the city, including athlete-activist presentations to students at the Laguna Beach schools. Highlights included local filmmaker Greg MacGillivray’s National Parks Adventure, Audience Choice Award recipient Transformed: Return to Sawubona, and the west coast premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s Fire on the Mountain, a collaboration with the Grateful Dead featuring the acts music as the soundtrack.

“Films bring people together,” says Warner. “Whether it’s to learn about cultures from far-away places or people with interesting lives doing insane things, we are curious and are drawn to great stories like a campfire on a cold night. This year, while we’re constrained from being able to group together, we hope that our programs will help bring together the community, families and friends (in small groups) to watch and discuss the films in our program.” CFF is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, and pledges 1 percent of its sales towards environmental protection.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com or direct questions to info@coastfilmfestival.com.

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce to host ribbon cutting for My Laguna Office

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is happy to host an in-person ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct 28 at 5 p.m. to officially welcome Lauren Fischer and My Laguna Office to the Chamber.

Fischer, who speaks Dutch, moved back from Amsterdam about a year ago after owning a small grocery store for the past four years. She was drawn to acquire this business in Laguna Beach for two reasons: she loves the mail and thinks Laguna Beach has a very European feel.

“I’m passionate about the mail!” she said. “I even have a tattoo on my wrist which graphically says, ‘I heart snail mail.’”

Fischer is married and has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The open house begins at 4 p.m. with music, with the official ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. There will be two raffle prizes, a free mailbox rental and a $50 gift certificate. Appetizers will be provided by Brussels Bistro. Please wear your mask and social distancing will be observed.

My Laguna Office is located at 303 Broadway Street, Ste 104.

LBUMC recognizes All Saints Day

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is recognizing All Saints Day this year with a “Community Garden” on its property and is inviting those in the community to participate.

The garden will include large spinning flowers and will be “planted” along the Wesley Avenue portion of the church’s boundary between November 1 and 8.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Spinning Flower representing John Wesley

Each of the flowers will represent a person who has passed away. An attractive card will be attached to each blossom indicating who it is representing. Pastor Lynn Francis says, “This beautiful Community Garden of flowers will give us a place to honor and remember our special loved ones this All Saints Day.”

If you would like to participate, the church is asking for a $10 donation for each flower, along with your loved one’s name, relation to you, and year of birth and death. You can send the check and information to the church office or provide them through online giving.

For additional information, visit www.lbumc.org or call (949) 499-3088. LBUMC is a Reconciling Congregation.

LBUMC is located at 21632 Wesley Dr.

LCAD artists and activists host Virtual Exhibition and Fundraiser to Honor Black Lives Matter

Currently available and continuing until October 30, LCAD Gallery proudly presents “Artists Unite: A Virtual Exhibition and Fundraiser to Honor Black Lives Matter.”

In this moment of deep reflection and social transformation, LCAD Gallery is bringing LCAD’s community of artists and activists together to raise funds benefiting the Black Art Futures Fund (BAFF) and LCAD Equity + Inclusion Scholarship. The exhibition features work by students, alumni, faculty, and staff, and 100 percent of all sales will go directly to these charities.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“Grace,” 2020, by Dave Hobrecht, world-renowned black & white sports artist

Work by the following artists is included in the virtual gallery: Abig, Abigail Albano-Payton, Piper Bangs, Alla Bartoshchuk, Amy Bauer, Bryce Brewer, Tal Burke, Jonathan Burke, Robin Cole, Wendy Garcia, Sophia Green, Chapman Hamborg, Kenny Harris, Dave Hobrecht, Melanie LaMay, Hilary McCarthy, Tod Orbach, Zachary Pinion, Angela Ramones, Betty Shelton, Luke Silverthorne, Kelly Smith-Fatten, Jenna Swerdfeger, Jordan Tacker, Joseph Todorovitch, Grady Williams, Sophia Yacoby, and Peter Zokosky.

In a recent interview in the OC ART Blog, contributing artist Abigail Albano-Payton said, “[Black Lives Matter] has affected my art. Personally, for me, I’m devastated by everything that’s going on in this country. Art’s always been the thing that keeps me on the ground. Art has been therapeutic for me during this whole process.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“George Floyd” by 2020 LCAD graduate Chapman Hamborg

Black Art Futures Fund (BAFF) is a collective of emerging philanthropists promoting the elevation and preservation of Black arts and culture. Through grant making, board-matching, and organization-to-donor cultivation, BAFF seeks to amplify and strengthen the future of Black art. BAFF provides grants to small ($750K or less) nonprofit organizations working to enhance the future of Black arts and culture. DéLana R.A. Dameron founded Black Arts Futures as a philanthropic initiative of Red Olive Creative Consulting in 2017.

Black Art Futures Fund aims to:

--Grow emerging philanthropists by providing a structured community to understand the importance of generous contributions to community-centered artists and arts and culture organizations.

--Provide impactful general operating grants to those organizations in an effort to stabilize, validate, introduce to future philanthropists, and support the future of their work.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“Cadence” by Robin Cole, 2013 MFA LCAD graduate

On June 8, 2020, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and in support of social justice, the LCAD community of Trustees, Administrative Leadership, and Faculty vowed to create the LCAD Equity + Inclusion Scholarship, which provides vital support to LCAD’s under-represented Black students. Laguna College of Art + Design promises real change. The College embraces the power of representation and recognizes the role that art plays in strengthening the community.

Through this Equity + Inclusion Scholarship, LCAD pledges to help eradicate disparities in its student representation.

To access the virtual gallery, click here.

For more about Black Art Futures Fund, go to www.blackartfutures.org.

For more information about LCAD, go to www.lcad.edu.

LBUMC’s Messy Church returns with changes

Messy Church, the intergenerational, interactive program held at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, is returning on Sunday, Oct 25 between 4 and 5:30 p.m. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many changes will be implemented.

The gathering will be held outside the church and registration is required. Barbara Crowley, who leads Messy Church, asks that if you are even thinking about coming on Sunday, please contact her at bbdoc@cox.net.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Messy Church will be held outside at LBUMC

Each family will have its own work/play station, which will be six to 10 feet from other attendees. Masks and RSVPs are required and there will be designated paths of movement. There will not be the usual dinner.

However, there will be activities and crafts as well as a joyful spiritual exploration of how to turn the well-known seven vices (pride, envy, gluttony, lust, anger, greed, and sloth) into the seven heavenly virtues (chastity, abstinence, liberality, diligence, patience, kindness, and humility).

Brooke Briggs, family ministries director at LBUMC, will lead the group in musical activities. “If you and your family are looking to ‘get out’, see people, and do something uplifting, come play on Sunday,” says Crowley.

Participants will receive more detailed information about Messy Church’s safe practices, instructions and a link to register.

Laguna Beach UMC is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the hill from Gelson’s Shopping Center. Future dates for Messy Church are November 15, when an Advent Wreath will be assembled, and December 6, when attendees will create Christmas crafts.

OC Human Relations Commission inspires students to combat unintended COVID-19 symptoms

As COVID-related discrimination and xenophobia reach an all-time high, the Orange County Human Relations Commission (OCHRC) has responded by launching an exciting anti-hate initiative. The “To Know Better” multimedia campaign contest is designed to promote cultural acceptance through the voices of Orange County middle and high schoolers.

In partnership with Orange County Public Schools and The Orange County Department of Education, “To Know Better” is a call to young people to incite some serious change in their schools and beyond.

“Racism and hatred of others because of their differences is unacceptable,” says Orange County Board of Supervisor, Chairwoman, Michelle Steel. “This campaign is about making people realize they know better than to treat others poorly.”

To participate in the multimedia campaign contest, students will work in teams to submit ideas for short digital videos that promote:

--Acceptance and inclusivity

--Timely calls-to-action like social distancing and wearing a mask

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of knowbetter2020.com

OCHRC launches “To Know Better” campaign

After submitting entries at www.knowbetter2020.com by November 23, one winning campaign from each district will be selected by its District Supervisor to be executed in Orange County schools and beyond. Prizes include funding for the winning team’s school toward anti-hate initiatives, professional help in bringing initiatives to life, and the added bonus of clout on college, job, and internship applications.

Since 1971, OCHRC has served the community with the mission is to seek out and eliminate the causes of tension, discrimination, and intolerance. It is known and recognized for its ongoing efforts to make Orange County a more accepting and unified community.

The Orange County Human Relations Commission is contracted by the County of Orange to work closely with law enforcement, nonprofit organizations, diverse faith leaders, and community members to respond and track hate crimes and incidents on behalf of the County.

To learn more about services provided by the County through the Human Relations Commission, click here.