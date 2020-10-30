NewLeftHeader

few clouds

56.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 103020

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

October 30, 2020

Our teams ride high, our temps go low

Dennis 5One more reminder…Daylight Savings Time comes to an end at 2 a.m. this coming Sunday. It will return on the second Sunday next March. Now we’re in the Dark Ages!

Way to go, Dodgers! They knew what they were doing when they signed Mookie Betts! Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for star third baseman Justin Turner, who tested positive for COVID-19. Now L.A. has two championships this year with the NBA Lakers and now the MLB Dodgers. Wouldn’t it be something if the Dodgers and Angels were in the World Series someday? That’s a long shot though as the Dodgers are winners and the Angels aren’t so hot, to put it mildly, so I don’t see that happening anytime soon. 

In the NFL the Rams are contenders with a 5-2 record so far, so we’ll see what happens, as it’s a long season with nine more games to go.

Local ocean temps have taken a major tumble with a drop of ten degrees just since last weekend thanks to those strong Santanas that really brought up all that cold water from the depths. Now temps are hovering around the 60-degree mark, only four days removed from the balmy 70 as late in the season as last weekend. Now that November is knocking at the door, it’ll be hard-pressed for the water temps to rebound very much at all. Oh well, it was nice while it lasted.

Boy, it just never lets up on the Gulf Coast, as yet another strong tropical system by the name of Zeta hit Category 2 strength just before making landfall near New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Zeta has tied the all-time record for the highest number of tropical systems in one season. There’s still a month remaining in the 2020 season. The probabilities of a system forming as late as November are small, but it has happened on occasion, so we can’t completely rule out that chance. The way this season has been on major steroids, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if something did pop up. 

The good news with Zeta is that it’s racing to the NE at 27 mph as of 11 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, so the system was pretty much a blow-and-go event. By late Thursday or early Friday the whole thing will be moving off the Eastern Seaboard. No new systems are in the wings for at least the next five days.

Here comes November and just about anything can happen around here in our eleventh month, from occasional downpours to hot, dry Santanas. The average hi-lo temp is around 72-51, but it’s been as hot as 95 on November 1, 1966 and November 10, 1976. The coldest November night was 34 on November 15, 1978. Average November rainfall is about 1.6 inches with the wettest November on record in 1965 when we got drenched with 9.68 inches. November has gone rainless in 1958, 1975, 1980, 1991, 1992, and 2001. The normal November ocean temp is around 63 but it’s been as cold as 53 on November 30, 1978 and as warm as 71 from November 1-5, 1997.

There you have it. See you next Tuesday, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.