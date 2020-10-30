NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Measure LL Oversight Committee OKs 2018-19 spending 103020

Measure LL Oversight Committee OKs 2018-19 spending, recommends steps to cope with downturns in LL funding

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Measure LL spending in fiscal year 2018-2019 was consistent with the ballot measure approved by voters in 2016, but dark days are ahead, according to the Oversight Committee. 

The City Council voted unanimously to establish a goal of a 20 percent reserve in the Measure LL Fund to sustain ongoing expenditures threatened by downturns in the revenue due to COVID-19 or other financial variables, based on a committee recommendation. 

Measure LL is funded by two percent of the bed taxes collected from overnight guests staying at the city’s lodging establishments. Bed taxes, which provide the second highest revenue for the city’s General Fund, have taken a hit from the pandemic. 

“The reserve will help us cope with and manage visitors,” said Mayor Bob Whalen.

As recommended by the Oversight Committee, the council also clarified that “other services and improvements” in the LL Ballot Measure, while not specified  in the language, are intended in a general way to address impacts the city is experiencing due to visitors.

Measure LL revenues and corresponding budgeted expenditures for 2018-19 were approximately $2.5 million, reported in the 38-page Citizen’s Audit Review and Measure LL Oversight Committee Annual Report. The written report was submitted and was accompanied by a verbal report presented to the Council by Committee Chair Julian Harvey.

Undergrounding received the biggest share of the pot: 43 percent. Twenty percent of the funds went to the Laguna Beach Police Department. The Fire and Marine Safety Departments each received 11 percent. Public Works got 10 percent and Water Quality was awarded 0.60 percent. 

The report included recommendations to conduct an analysis of Measure LL revenue fluctuations and prioritize funding. 

Priorities suggested in the committee report included full-time safety positions, utility undergrounding, beach cleanup/kelp removal, a full-time porter position, and contracted pressure washing of sidewalks.

While not binding, an institutional understanding of an agreement on the primary functions to be funded based on need will aid in the budgeting and decision-making process, according to the committee.

 

