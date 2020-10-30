NewLeftHeader

few clouds

56.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Halloween at the Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace 103020

Halloween at the Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace bound to be a spooktacular event

Calling all Gremlins and Goblins, the Sawdust Art Festival Outdoor Marketplace will host a family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, Oct 31. Patrons of all ages are encouraged to dress up and join in on the spooktacular festivities. Children will receive individually wrapped goodie bags upon entry, and the beloved Balloon Diva will be onsite to entertain youth with themed balloon artistry. 

The Sawdust Art Festival Outdoor Marketplace will run every weekend through December 20, 2020. Patrons can support their local artists this holiday season by shopping for handmade gifts from an array of media including jewelry, ceramics, glass, textiles, and more. 

Halloween at pumpkins

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Don’t miss the Halloween festivities this weekend at the Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace

Guests can also expect entertainment during their visit with live music scheduled all day on two stages, and outdoor dining provided by three restaurants and a saloon. 

The Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace offers a safe and enjoyable experience within its three-acre eucalyptus grove for the public to enjoy a day of the arts. Masks are required for entry and stringent safeguards are in place to ensure the safety of all guests, artists, and staff. 

The Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 per adult and free for children ages 12 and under. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org or call (949) 494-3030. 

The Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Rd.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.