 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Police Beat 103020

Incident Reports

Tuesday, Oct 27

S Coast Hwy | 400 Block | Trespassing

3:45 p.m. A 59-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

Monday, Oct 26

Ocean Ave | 200 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

3:34 p.m. A 59-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

Glenneyre St | 400 Block | Warrant

1:29 p.m. A 38-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. Bail was set at $1,500.

N Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Warrant

1:02 a.m. A 53-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. Bail was set at $10,000.

Sunday, Oct 25

S Coast Hwy | 500 Block | Disorderly Conduct – Alcohol

9:04 p.m. A 58-year-old person was arrested for disorderly conduct related to alcohol. Bail was set at $500.

S Coast Hwy & Diamond St | DUI – Drugs & Alcohol, Driving without a Valid Driver’s License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession/Purchasing of a Narcotic Controlled Substance for Sale, Transporting/Selling a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Transporting a Controlled Substance, Transporting Spores/Mushrooms to Produce 

5:40 a.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – drugs and alcohol, for driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance, possession/purchasing of a narcotic controlled substance for sale, transporting/selling a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, and transporting spores/mushrooms to produce. No bail was set.

Cliff Drive | 300 Block | Warrant

1:37 a.m. A 36-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. No bail was set.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

