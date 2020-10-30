NewLeftHeader

few clouds

56.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

St. Mary’s EPW presents “Shap Show” 103020

St. Mary’s EPW presents “Shap Show” featuring Gary Shapiro on November 7

Gary Shapiro, a longtime teacher at Laguna Beach High School, will be performing at the outdoor terrace of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, Nov 7 from 5 - 7 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The concert is sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women (EPW) Outreach.

In the group’s last concert of the season, St. Mary’s EPW invites everyone to “Come for the music, clap and sing aloud, there’ll be dancin’ in the aisles (six feet apart, of course), and no suits allowed.”

Gary Shapiro taught advanced math at LBHS for 33 years. He raised money for Grad Night for 29 of those years by holding his sellout “No Suits Allowed” concerts. He continues to sing, play guitar, and teach, and he’s back to play for St. Mary’s ECW Outreach benefit concert. Shap teaches us that life is good and COVID-19 does not define us.

Tickets are $25. Reservations are required, by presale only.

St Mary's Gary

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

Gary Shapiro to perform at St. Mary’s EPW “Shap Show” on November 7

Admission is limited to 45 tickets to allow for physical distancing.

There will be boxed dinners available from Noonerz for $15, by preorder only. Attendees may also bring their own picnic dinner. November nights can be cool, even in SoCal, so a wrap is recommended.

Beer, wine, and sparkling water will be available (any combination of two for $10 per person) by presale at the time of reservation. No outside beverages are allowed.

If residents are unable to attend but would still like to hear Gary and contribute to ECW’s Outreach efforts, a Zoom link will be provided for a donation – the suggested amount is $25.

All reservations must be made and paid in advance via credit or debit card. 

To make a reservation, click here.

For attendees’ safety, coronavirus safety precautions will be followed throughout the event. All attendees will be medically vetted upon entrance. Masks are required at all times except while seated and eating or drinking. Social distancing will be in effect and seating spaced accordingly. (Couples or groups that reserve together may be seated together.) Hands should be sanitized frequently. Contact information is required of all attendees for contact tracing purposes.

St. Mary’s Ocean View Terrace is located at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Ave. 

The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church LB raises money annually to support worthy causes and organization in the community and world. This year the need is greater than ever, and likewise, the challenges in raising money are greater than ever. This event actively supports the efforts of the ECW in meeting the group’s Outreach goals in 2020.

For questions, contact Linda Bratcher at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (704) 576-2261; or Joslyn Aitken at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 683-9770.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.