NewLeftHeader

few clouds

56.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Wildfire sun 103020

Wildfire sun 

Wildfire sun Brashier

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier 

The sky weighed down with smoke and ash from two Orange County fires

Wildfire sun Wallstein

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Vincent Wallstein

As of yesterday, Cal Fire reported that the Silverado Fire had burned 13,390 acres and was 40 percent contained, and the Blue Ridge Fire had burned 14,334 acres and was 30 percent contained

Wildfire sun Allegaert

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Steve Allegaert

Both beautiful and horrific, the color of the sky defies description

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.