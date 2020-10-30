NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Laguna Playhouse announces winner 103020

Laguna Playhouse announces winner at its 100th Birthday Celebration

Laguna Playhouse celebrated its 100th birthday with a star-studded birthday greeting and an announcement to one lucky Playhouse supporter.

The “Centennial in Quarantine” included a greeting from Executive Director Ellen Richard who thanked subscribers, donors, and supporters for championing the Playhouse over the course of its 100-year life, as well as birthday video montage full of greetings from some of the wonderful artists who have graced the Playhouse’s stage over the years. 

The big event of the evening was the announcement that the winner of the Lugano Diamonds Cognac Flower Drop earrings was none other than longtime Playhouse supporter and Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters’ very own Susan Davis.

“I couldn’t believe it when they called my name! It’s the Playhouse’s birthday, and I got a terrific gift!” exclaimed Davis. “I am such a huge fan of Lugano’s jewelry. Years ago they let me borrow a pair of earrings for an event and I never dreamed I’d own my very own pair. The way these earrings sparkle, I’m really just in awe about just how beautiful they are.”

“It was thrilling when Susan’s name popped up,” said Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, who announced Davis’ win with help of a virtual name picker. Added Executive Director Ellen Richard, “We are immensely grateful to have Moti Ferder and Lugano Diamonds as a Playhouse sponsor. They have been such a great supporter of Laguna Playhouse over the years.” 

Still closed due to COVID restrictions, the Laguna Playhouse is currently offering some virtual programming, educational classes, and an online auction. To see what is happening or to donate, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

 

