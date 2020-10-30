NewLeftHeader

mist

57.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 87  |  October 30, 2020

Guest Column Tips for coping with 103020

Guest Column

Tips for coping with “election anxiety” 

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“How could you possibly vote for ____________? Don’t you realize how awful of a choice that is!”

Maybe you’re hearing this from people in recent days. Personally, I have the incredible honor of pastoring hundreds of people every day, through my work on my website and podcast. As thought exercises I’ve learned over the past few months, I feel compelled to share with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques, and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my podcast: https://naturally-happy.com/podcast/

This probably won’t surprise you, but not everyone votes the same, believes the same, or respects each other the same. As a transformation leader, called to guide those under my care to the best of my ability, this election season is sparking significant anxiety throughout our community, much even in my own heart.

The questions are staggering as countless numbers of emails pack my inbox and express the same anxiety. 

Topics ranging from packing the courts to the Supreme Court hearing confirmation, voter fraud, election day riots at polling stations, on and on the questions come…as anxiety rises with each new question. It feels like the past few months have been fueled by a rabid frenzy of emotions – and many in my care are suffering.

There’s little doubt that the potential fallout from this year’s election may ripple well beyond even the youngest generation today. We would be ignorant at best if we fail to recognize the significance of this moment. 

Tips for doctor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

Here are some useful tips to deal with election anxiety: 

--Acknowledge your fears, anxieties, and concerns 

Your emotions are real, so honor what you feel. Write them in your journal. Share them with others. Invite creativity. Discover, imagine, engage your hopes and fears, the beauty and ugliness of our world. Write, read, paint, sing, dance, soar. 

--Take a breather 

Breathe. Breathe. Breathe some more. Take time in your day – at any moment – to take five to ten slow, deep breaths. Doing so will regulate your body’s “stress-response” system and boost your “relaxation-response” system to feel calm and centered. 

--Be adaptive, not reactive to change

If your outside world feels “out of control,” focus on your inner world. The concept of “neuroplasticity” reveals how you have the ability to rewire and retrain the brain to be more adaptive to change. Focus on what you can manage. Let go of what you can’t. Contemplative practices – such as meditation, practicing gratitude, or mindful breathing – empower you to be less reactive to change and uncertainty. 

--Self-care isn’t selfish

Self-care is an essential form of solace to help you manage stress and cope with anxiety. Be sure to take your MEDS (Meditate, Exercise, Diet & Sleep). See your health and wellness holistically – mind, body, and spirit. Science affirms that practicing physical, emotional, and spiritual self-care can equally strengthen your immune system and increase resilience. 

--Focus on the present, not “future fear”

In times of change and uncertainty, it’s natural for your brain to “catastrophize” or spin “worst-case scenarios.” Recognize that certain things are simply out of your control – the weather, other people’s behaviors, the future in general. Focus your awareness on something real, enduring, or beautiful in your present surroundings. Look up often. Discover the wonder and joy that are always there and forever present. 

Tips for trails

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Take a breather

--Community is key

Now more than ever, we need to show up for one another. Listen compassionately. Practice empathy. Message the people you care about. Connect, even virtually, to a community that is helping people in need in your area. Make a plan to be with others in your safety bubble or virtually on “election night” or the day the results of the election become known. 

--Unplug, wisely 

Embrace social media only if it inspires you. While staying aware of developments, don’t let “election anxiety” overwhelm you. Forgive yourself when and if it does. Block notifications and the constant barrage of news and social media that heighten your anxiety. Even better, take a 24-hour “social media break” every week. You will notice the difference. 

--Practice kindness. Practice gratitude. Practice hope.

There is a natural tendency in times of chaos and confusion – especially during election cycles – to view “the other” as a potential threat. Stand with those most vulnerable and who suffer the brunt of prejudice, bigotry, and fear. Remember we are in this together. 

--Embrace your spiritual, religious, humanist, cultural, or other traditions

Find strength and solace in traditions, texts, rituals, practices, upcoming holy times, and seasons. Pray, meditate, reflect, silently, through song, in readings, through ancestors.

--Remember you are not alone. Ever. 

Remember that fear is not the final word. Take this period as an opportunity for inner exploration and opening your awareness. You are surrounded by care and support. Reach out. Remember the long view of history, the rhythms and cycles of nature, the invisible threads that connect us all. Humanity has endured much worse. We will prevail.

Learn to embrace this time of confusion and change as a transitional state of opportunity – a sacred gift to create, innovate, refresh, and renew. This unprecedented historical moment may provide newness in the future we never thought possible. The more we trust in our collective power to endure and persist, the more we live fully into the goodness that awaits.

Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Calm. Stay Connected. 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude 

‘Til next time 

Dr.Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.