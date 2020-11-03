NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

Carole Jean Carpenter Reynolds 

1924 – 2020

Carole Jean Carpenter Reynolds

Carole Reynolds passed away August 11 at age 96. The only child of Fred and Marion Carpenter, they moved to California in the 1920s where she attended Beverly Hills High School. Her visits to museums as a child ignited a lifelong interest in art.

Carole blossomed in high school when she joined the Girls Court. She went on to be president of the Girls League and joined the Alphas honor group. She was a star basketball player in high school and at Stanford University, where she lived in the Delta Gamma sorority and graduated with a degree in Journalism. 

Her first job was as actor George Murphy’s “Girl Friday.” She handled his appointments and bookkeeping, answered fan mail, and served as hostess at his Hollywood parties, where she met such luminaries as Hepburn, Benny, and Gable. She recalled bouncing Shirley Temple on her knee! 

Carole and her first husband, Jim Cooper, a Stanford grad, settled in La Canada. The “Pearl Mesta” of La Canada, Carole was known for throwing lively parties with interesting guests. Soon, they had two daughters, Kim and KC.

After they divorced, with two daughters to raise, Carole wrote a society column for the L.A. Star News, spending late nights calling friends for tidbits to mention in her column. Carole earned her MS in Library Science and worked for the La Canada School District.

In 1968, Carole married Jack Reynolds and moved to Laguna Beach. With her two daughters and Jack’s sons, Ralf and John, they were the original “Brady Bunch.” Carole worked for Dana Hills High School, but her true passion was volunteering for the arts. She was a docent at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM), a founding member of the Laguna Arts Council, President of the Friends of the Library, chaired the Laguna Beach Arts Commission, and co-founded the Community Art Project. Carole established the 10,000-volume library at the Laguna College of Art + Design, helping ensure the school’s accreditation. She built the LAM art library, which was named the Carole Reynolds Art Research Library in 2011. 

Carole and Jack loved to travel and, when home, were the consummate entertainers. Going to their Rockledge home at sunset for a “bracer” was a treat.  Carole’s friends were young and old, neighbors, high school and college classmates, professionals and artists – but her dogs, Gus and Rocky, were her best friends.

On her last (96th) birthday, instead of her usual party, friends and family sent over 100 cards and packages, and a parade passed her house to mark the occasion. Despite COVID, she said it was the best birthday ever!

Carole is predeceased by husband of 50 years, Jack Reynolds, and is survived by daughters Kimberly Cooper (Tennyson Sebastian) and KC Cooper (Jim Hart), sons Ralf Reynolds (Gladys) and John Reynolds (Colleen), and five grandchildren.

To honor Carole’s memory please consider a donation to Guide Dogs of America at www.guidedogsofamerica.org.

 

