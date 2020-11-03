NewLeftHeader

Chamber of Commerce to host Hotel Laguna renovation Q&A

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a Zoom meeting on the status of the Hotel Laguna renovation.

“Just the Facts” will be presented at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 19. Speakers will be Laguna Beach Community Development Director Marc Wiener and Hasty Honarkar, vice-president of the Laguna Beach Co., developer of the Hotel Laguna renovation. 

Chamber of rendering

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Sketch rendering of Hotel Laguna renovation

“I want to thank the Chamber of Commerce for providing us an opportunity to address the rumors and misinformation surrounding the Hotel Laguna,” said Honarkar. “We appreciate the city’s support in helping set the facts straight for our community in regard to this exciting multi-phase restoration project.”

Chamber Chief Executive Officer Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold put the presentation together.

“I was reading social media, and I was so upset by the misinformation being spread as fact that I called Marc and Hasty about participating in a program, and they both thought it was a great idea,” said Hornbuckle-Arnold. 

Chamber of dining room

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Renovated dining room

“This is an opportunity for people to learn the facts – not on social media.” 

It is also an opportunity for the public to avail themselves of specific information they want on the renovation of the iconic Laguna Beach landmark.   

The public is invited to submit questions that will be added to the list compiled by the chamber. 

Please submit to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Advance registration is required for the meeting; click here to register.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting and may request a reminder notice of the meeting by emailing the chamber with their email address and the date for the reminder.

 

