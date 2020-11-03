NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

Police Beat 110320

Incident Reports

Saturday, Oct 31

Flamingo Road | 1000 Block | Animal Calls

4:22 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a small rattlesnake on a porch.

Cliff Drive | 300 Block | Warrant

2:28 a.m. A 26-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. Bail was set at $50,000. 

Friday, Oct 30

Forest Ave | 500 Block | Warrant

9:21 p.m. A 57-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. Bail was set at $15,000. 

NB State Hwy 73 & El Toro Road | DUI – Causing Bodily Injury, Willful Cruelty to Child: Possible Injury/Death

3:44 p.m. A 41-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI – causing bodily injury and willful cruelty to a child: possible injury/death. Bail was set at $100,000.

Thursday, Oct 29

Dunning Drive | 1200 Block | Animal Calls

1:58 p.m. LBPD received a report in reference to a coyote walking on the side of a house.

S Coast Hwy | 1300 Block | Warrant

9:54 a.m. A 39-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. Bail was set at $20,000. 

Wednesday, Oct 28

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Warrant

9:54 a.m. A 68-year-old person was arrested on a warrant. Bail was set at $10,000. 

S Coast Hwy | 1500 Block | Trespassing 

9:21 a.m. A 35-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

Unknown | Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

A 19-year-old person was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime. Bail was set at $20,000.

Unknown | Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place or Vehicle, Driver Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

A 21-year-old person was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, driver carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a large capacity magazine. Bail was set at $20,000.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

