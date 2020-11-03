NewLeftHeader

 November 3, 2020

Mike Hallinan passed away peacefully at home on October 17th after a short battle with brain cancer. 

Mike loved God, his family, and painting. He was a loving husband to Cathy, a wonderful and loving father to Tom and Lisa Ravensberg, and an adored brother, artist, and friend. 

Mike grew up in Los Angeles, Calif. with two brothers, one a novelist and the other an author of children’s books. He ran track for his high school and graduated from San Jose State and also attended Cal State Long Beach. 

As an avid lifelong surfer, Mike was drawn to Laguna Beach and soon after was awarded an art scholarship to Laguna College of Art and Design. Once in Laguna, Mike studied and painted with local artists Dave Solomon, Mike Logan, and Pat Tobin. You can read more about their friendship by clicking here. 

In 1984, Mike was featured on the cover of American Artist magazine and in 1988 was the first living artist whose painting was ever recreated in the Pageant of the Masters. Around that same time, he was named in Who’s Who in American Art. In addition to the Festival of Arts, Mike was also an exhibitor at the Sawdust Festival for over 30 years. He was loved by all for his quick wit, smile, and encouragement. 

In addition to painting, Mike taught art classes through the City of Laguna Beach and was a mentor to many artists – he loved teaching! Mike had planned to pop in on one of his granddaughter Hailey’s high school art classes, as he was delighted to see her love of painting develop. Mike also co-authored several books on impressionist painting. 

To view Mike’s artwork, click here.

Mike and Cathy traveled extensively throughout the South Pacific and Mexico looking for inspiration for Mike’s paintings. For many years they traveled with Tom and Lisa as a family to Sayulita, Mexico. 

Mike lived the life he wanted to live, with the love of his life, doing the things he loved with those he loved. 

Cathy and their Doberman, Willow, will remain in their Laguna Beach home. 

Mike will be missed by many, especially his family including his grandkids Carter (19), Hailey (14), and Harper (5).

 

