 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

FOA monthly virtual concert series continues with Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach’s online concert series in partnership with Yamaha continues with another Festival favorite: Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project. On Thursday, Nov 12 at 5:30 p.m., the monthly series dubbed Concerts on the Screen will virtually showcase a performance of the well-liked Joni Mitchell tribute band. 

“During this time, music feels more necessary than usual,” said Susan Davis, Director of Special Events at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach. “This is why we are excited to continue offering virtual concerts to our members and fans. We hope everyone will once again join us as we relive a past performance of Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project.”

Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project will air on November 12 virtually 

Kiki Ebsen’s Joni Mitchell Project has received wide acclaim in performances from intimate jazz clubs to outdoor festivals, and even at home on piano and guitar. For the past six years, Ebsen has enjoyed bringing the diverse catalog of Joni Mitchell’s songs to those who resonate in the elegant music and profound lyrics. Ebsen’s music, style, originality and pure artistry pays tribute to Joni Mitchell with beautiful renditions of the famed singer/songwriter’s hits including “A Case of You,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Free Man in Paris,” and many more.

The virtual Concerts on the Screen series is presented in partnership with Yamaha and allows fans the opportunity to enjoy their favorite summer Fine Arts Show performances from the comfort of home. 

Festival of Arts Concerts on the Screen Monthly Series Schedule:

--November 12, 2020: The Joni Mitchell Project – Kiki Ebsen

--December 11, 2020: An Al Jarreau Tribute – Darryl Walker

--January 29, 2021: A Luther Vandross Tribute – Terry Steele

Tickets are $25 per household for the general public and free with registration for Festival members. 

To register and purchase tickets, visit www.foapom.com/event/virtual-concert-ebsen. Pre-registration is required. 

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

