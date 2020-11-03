NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

Laguna Beach Garden Club welcomes Monarch 110320

Laguna Beach Garden Club welcomes Monarch Butterfly specialist Susie Vanderlip

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is excited to welcome its third speaker for the 2020/21 year. On Friday, Nov 13, Susie Vanderlip will share “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Monarch Butterflies.” 

Ms. Vanderlip has been a speaker on behalf of monarch butterflies for over a decade. She combines science with literacy, imagination, and passion to evoke a wonder of the monarch butterfly life cycle, their migration, endangered status, and their example of change in life. She is a Monarch Conservation Specialist in Southern California on behalf of Monarchwatch.org. 

Laguna Beach butterfly

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Monarch Conservation Specialist Susie Vanderlip 

Susie is devoted to helping save the monarchs from the struggles they endure due to climate change and development though her speaking engagements. She hopes to inspire the public to take action to nourish and protect our iconic monarch butterfly population. 

The LBGC has a spectacular lineup of speakers this year. The third meeting of the year will be held on November 13 at 10 a.m. The speaker series is available to all members of LBGC.

Membership information is available at www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org. Join the Laguna Beach Garden Club today to support projects in your community. 

The Laguna Beach Garden Club in accordance with CA state recommendations to and risk of community spread of COVID-19 will be holding its speaker meetings remotely via Zoom.

 

