LAM’s 8th Annual Art & Nature Festival brings dazzling airborne installation to Heisler Park
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
The Laguna Art Museum’s (LAM) Art & Nature Festival has been described as a multidisciplinary exploration of art’s many and various engagements with the natural world. With the installation of Sunset Trace at Heisler Park, this journey continues – in a breathtaking way.
The theme of Art & Nature specifically speaks to the identity of Laguna Beach, which for over a hundred years has fostered art, the love of nature, and environmental awareness.
Over the eight-year course of Laguna Art Museum’s Art and Nature events, there have been a wide variety of installations – in 2013, Nocturnal Drawing with solar lanterns; in 2016, the Quarter Mile Arc composed of 10-foot mirrored poles; and then in 2018, the Shoreline Project featuring 1,000 luminous umbrellas. Last year was the only time in the festival’s history that the installation was inside instead of outside.
Click on photo for a larger image
Artist Patrick Shearn
However, this year, the installation has gone back outside, and without a doubt, it’s something remarkable to behold. Anchored inconspicuously, the artwork sways and undulates as if floating in midair, offering a peaceful and mesmerizing experience to all who encounter it.
LAM Executive Director Malcolm Warner says, “This will be the most spectacular Art & Nature happening ever, and I can’t tell you how excited we are to unveil it. It’s been a pleasure to work with the city on the project, and above all with our artist, Patrick Shearn, and his team. What a marvelous combination of creativity and professionalism!”
In collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach, the museum commissioned a site-specific, multicolored, kinetic installation (a “Skynet”) off Main Beach over Main Beach Park. Entitled Sunset Trace, it seamlessly weaves through the palm trees along the shoreline, traversing sections of the walkways and cliffs between the gazebo and Main Beach in a stunning, windborne display. Sunset Trace will be on view from November 5 through November 15, 2020.
Click on photo for a larger image
“Sunset Trace” traverses walkways and cliffs between the gazebo and Main Beach
Shearn says, “I first saw the Laguna Cliffs at sunset and was struck by myriad of colors between the sky, sea, and lush foliage. The next day, I walked the same path in the cool fog of dawn and imagined some of the brilliant colors of the night before lingering behind, flowing like watercolor paint between the palms in the mist. It is an exciting challenge to create something to complement the natural coastline, already so dynamic and inherently beautiful, but I think we have risen to the call. I am thrilled to have been invited by the Laguna Art Museum to create Sunset Trace. I truly hope all the people have a chance to walk the path in different light with various wind to experience this artwork to its fullest impact.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Moves with the breeze
Inspired by the graceful murmuration of birds flocking together, or schools of fish coalescing and moving simultaneously, Shearn’s signature Skynets are a constant reminder of nature moving around us. Suspended using transparent monofilament netting and rigged inconspicuously, the waving forms appear to levitate in midair, finessed by the wind patterns of each site, revealing unseen natural elements in unusual, dramatic ways.
An L.A.-based artist, Shearn specializes in larger-than-life, immersive public art installations. The artist’s signature Skynets earned him international renown after the debut of Liquid Shard enamored the City of Los Angeles. Shearn’s expertise in animatronics, robotics, and visual effects – gleaned from a 30-year tenure in the film industry as a creature maker and visual effects supervisor – has lent traction to a prolific career as creative director for his studio Poetic Kinetics.
Click on photo for a larger image
“Sunset Trace” will be up until November 15
Under Shearn’s guiding vision, Poetic Kinetics has designed, fabricated, and implemented a wide range of projects that encourage audience participation –from interactive projection mapping and pyrotechnics to enormous mobile sculptures. Notably, Poetic Kinetics’ projects both engage the immediate public through interactivity and reach viral notoriety on social media.
Shearn has brought Skynet installations to various locations in the U.S. and abroad where viewers are invariably compelled to slow down and take time to follow the rolling movement of the artworks, which appear to hang in thin air.
“I am so excited that the Laguna Beach Arts Commission was invited by the Laguna Art Museum to bring a Poetic Kinetics project to the Laguna Beach,” said Adam Schwerner, chair of the Laguna Beach Arts Commission. “This will be yet another project brought to Laguna Beach that reinforces our town’s long and illustrious history as an arts city. And, given health and safety protocols, is perfect for the moment.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Close up view of “Sunset Trace”
LB Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl expresses her admiration for the installation. “Patrick Shearn and his talented team at Poetic Kinetics have transformed our relationship to the stunning coastline, for just a brief moment. It exemplifies and frames how important the natural environment of our city is. It is also an opportunity for the community to celebrate who we are and where we are, and what better way to do that, than through the Arts. The installation continuously moves, it rustles in the wind, you can walk beneath it and beside it, creating a sense of flight or shoal of fish as they swim together. The experience is a feeling of being part of a bigger community, so needed as we continue to keep our distance during the pandemic. I hope the collaboration between the museum and city continues, as it brings out the best in us for all the community to enjoy.”
So take a walk along the pathway and sit in one of the benches under Sunset Trace and prepare to be captivated. This unique and ever-changing viewing experience should not be missed.
On Saturday, Nov 7, at 7 p.m., Shearn will discuss his work including Sunset Trace in an Artist’s Lecture virtual event. To register, click here.
Additional Art & Nature 2020 events include a keynote lecture by artist, designer, and thinker Dan Goods on Friday, Nov 6 at 7 p.m. To register, click here.
On Sunday, Nov 8, LAM offers a virtual Art & Nature Family Festival with art, nature, and science activities for all ages. To view activities, click here.