 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

Tents on the rise at Laguna restaurants 

By Diane Armitage

You may think it’s officially winter when the time rolls back an hour. In Laguna Beach, though, it’s officially winter when the restaurants begin unfurling large tents for their patios. 

This year, more restaurateurs are considering tent options as they’re still limited to 25 percent capacity indoors. And, for the most part, diners are still more interested in eating outside, even if that means wearing layers and cozying up to an outdoor heater.

Mozambique goes big

Ivan Spiers, the owner of Mozambique, our town’s largest indoor dining restaurant, took to the parking lot this summer, adding more than 30 tables for outdoor diners. Eventually, he added a stage for acoustic music as well. 

Tents on Mozambique

Photo by Diane Armitage

Mozambique

Last week, Spiers tented the entire temporary dining area, creating a 3,200-square-foot outdoor space with heat and electric. The tent’s “walls” are still rolled up, but Mozambique representatives say that a wall or two may be rolled down depending on how cold it may become, and where the coolest breezes are incoming. They plan to always keep some level of open air circulating. 

Tents on giant tent

Courtesy of Mozambique

Mozambique’s giant tent takes almost the entirety of the restaurant’s upper parking lot

   Oliver’s bundles up for Canyon cool

The next largest tent in town looks to be at Oliver’s Osteria in the Canyon. Any resident of Laguna knows that the Canyon chill factor can be quite meaningful at times. Fortunately, The Hive’s U-shaped building complex blocks quite a bit of wind and chill. 

Oliver’s Chef Erik will likely keep his tent’s north wall down as well. And, he managed to move the extremely tall white leather banquettes from the restaurant’s inside bar outside to serve as a partial wall on the south side of his new “patio-in-the-parking-lot” perimeter.

Tents on Oliver's

Courtesy of Oliver’s Osteria

Oliver’s Osteria’s new tent puts a damper on Canyon chill

“It just makes sense to do what we can to continue keeping our diners happy,” said Chef Erik. “Everyone loves it out here, so we’re going to make them continue to feel welcome.” 

Chef Erik plans to have the tent fully constructed and in operation before the end of this week. 

Expect alterations to existing patios everywhere

Sapphire’s new owner Russ Bendel has begun working on an approval process for a tent, while GG’s Bistro’s Francesca is well along the way for a solution she feels she really just needs on rainy days. The three restaurants at the Promenade will be installing tenting as well. And restaurants such as Carmelita’s, Nirvana Grille, and Royal Hawaiian are eyeing their current pop-up tents with new interest and plans.   

When a tent simply can’t be done, Laguna restaurants are looking to heaters as their next best option.

Had we all been thinking people a year or so ago, we should have invested in the companies that construct outdoor heaters. Some restaurateurs tell me that the heaters are in as much demand as oversized umbrellas were this spring. 

“We would have to get a series of tents to cover this convoluted space we have up here,” said Rumari General Manager Lucian Stefanik, referring to the back parking lot (that none of us ever knew existed until they turned it into a charming restaurant). 

“And then, if you have all these tents in here, it just doesn’t look good. It loses its charm. So, we’re initially looking at more heaters and blankets, and we’ll see from there.”

Cary Redfearn of Lumberyard’s new Yard Bar echoes the same sentiment. “I think something would be lost in transition if we tried to do a tent here. We’re pretty sheltered here between buildings, so we’re going to see what we can do otherwise to keep it warm and cheery for people.” 

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events, and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news, and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

