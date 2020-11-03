This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

We’d love to include yours – and/or your children’s birthdays here.

Just email to:

editor@stunewslaguna.com

Celebrate and enjoy your

birthday!





Nov 3

Adam West Hemming

Clio Crowe

Danelle Farrell

Faye Chapman

Rick Paicius

Sima Jill Ostrick

Susan Thomas





Nov 4

Lori Norman

Michele Brittany

Mitchellene Channels





Nov 5

Linda Lubeck Haylett

Rachel Lindsay

Susan Shafer-Marzo

Tricia Freeman





Nov 6

Charlotte Masarik

Cindy Lee Cannon

John Loyd Rushing

Karen Schwager

Marie Antiskay Riggins

Matthew Robison

Mitch Powell

Richard Reisman





Nov 7

Ava Brown

Carey Jackson Shyres

Fariba Zandpour

Laura Bazerman-Swanson

Steve Chadima





Nov 8

Cameron Edens

Chris Tzorin

Jelani Jones

Karen Simmons





Nov 9

Lynette Brasfield

Matthew Neev

Richard Farrell

Zachary Neev

OC School of Music and Dance creates survey for parents to help identify goals for programs

On Wednesday, Oct 14, the Orange County School of Music & Dance of Irvine held a meeting with community members. The highly regarded and very successful Orange County School of Music & Dance of Irvine is considering offering safe, socially distanced after-school music instrument, dance, and choral instruction to Laguna’s children.

The classrooms would be offered after school at St. Catherine of Siena School (with careful social distancing) if the local schools and community are interested in pursuing the arts program.

CEO and Executive Chair Doug Freeman says, “We had a productive meeting of more families at St. Catherine’s last week. One of the important outcomes was the recommendation that we create a survey for parents that would help to identify their most important goals, including the type of programs they would want offered for their kids. We developed and sent a survey through SurveyMonkey to all the attendees and are receiving good feedback. We were hoping you might inform your readers about the survey. The more we are able to tailor what the families are looking for, the easier we can coordinate with the school district on how we can meet this need while building on the curriculum and program offered through the schools.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

St. Catherine of Siena

To take the survey, click here.

The OCMD – St. Catherine program would be an extension of OCMD’s Irvine-based school, but specially designed and tailored to meet the needs of Laguna families, complementing the local schools, and taking maximum advantage of the extraordinary instructors OCMD has available and will be recruiting. This program would be tuition-based but because OCMD would be designing small group classes, the costs would be very competitive.

Freeman says, “At first glance, it appears that creating single instrument ensembles, with a mixture of experience from beginner to advanced, would offer the widest range of opportunities for kids and provide an experience that cannot be provided at school. This is a method we have used with great success and actually accelerates the learning process for all levels of musicians. However, more community input is needed.”

Laguna Beach County Water District Official Notice of Expiring Terms of Three Commissioners

A notice has been issued announcing that the Board of Directors of Laguna Beach County Water District is accepting applications from the public to serve on the Laguna Beach County Water District Commission (three seats).

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission is a five-member commission appointed by the Board of Directors. New or reappointed commissioners will serve a two-year term and will be compensated in the amount of $392 per month. Commission meetings are held on the second and/or fourth Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the District Boardroom located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA. Commissioners will also serve on one or more District Standing Committees, such as Engineering and Operations, Finance/Audit, Personnel and Management, and Water Conservation and Outreach, which usually meet during normal business hours. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week. The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of Directors in matters pertaining to administration, delivery of water, and maintenance of the District’s water systems and facilities. Additionally, Commissioners recommend to the Board of Directors adoption of such ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations, as deemed necessary for the administration and preservation of the District’s water systems and facilities.

To qualify, applicants must reside within the boundaries of Laguna Beach County Water District. Applications are available at District Headquarters located at 306 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA, or on the District’s website, www.lagunabeachwater.com, and must be filed with the District by 5 p.m., November 20, 2020. All applicants will be interviewed by the Board of Directors at its regular meeting on December 17, 2020 at 5 p.m., at District Headquarters.

Coast Film Festival returns for second year with heartfelt content for all ages

Coast Film Festival (CFF) will host its second annual adventure and outdoor-lifestyle film festival, to take place November 12 - 22. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, CFF will be presented primarily online and feature more than 40 adventure and environmental documentary films, exclusive Q&As with directors, professional athletes, and industry experts, allowing fans to watch safely from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, depending on COVID-19 safety guidance, organizers are planning to host live events at The Ranch in Laguna Beach. The online programming will be accessed through an easy-to-use digital platform built into the CFF website (www.coastfilmfestival.com).

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The audience at last year’s film festival

“The films and stories we will share highlight the passion and indomitable human spirit that exists in our culture, while also touching on important topics such as climate change, social justice, and the healing power of nature,” said Ben Warner, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Coast Film Festival.

“Even though we are constrained to producing most of the festival in a digital format, we are excited to deliver a world-class online experience that is inspirational and entertaining for all ages.”

Tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $15 per film block, $75 for a family pass, and $150 for a VIP pass. By purchasing tickets or a pass, you will not only receive access to great entertainment, you will be supporting a vision for the festival to grow into the future as an annual community event.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The ever-popular Q&A will return this year

Last year, CFF’s inaugural event drew close to 3,000 film and art fans to multiple venues throughout the city, including athlete-activist presentations to students at the Laguna Beach schools. Highlights included local filmmaker Greg MacGillivray’s National Parks Adventure, Audience Choice Award recipient Transformed: Return to Sawubona, and the west coast premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s Fire on the Mountain, a collaboration with the Grateful Dead featuring the acts music as the soundtrack.

“Films bring people together,” says Warner. “Whether it’s to learn about cultures from far-away places or people with interesting lives doing insane things, we are curious and are drawn to great stories like a campfire on a cold night. This year, while we’re constrained from being able to group together, we hope that our programs will help bring together the community, families and friends (in small groups) to watch and discuss the films in our program.” CFF is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, and pledges 1 percent of its sales towards environmental protection.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com or direct questions to info@coastfilmfestival.com.

Royal Reflections now open at Six Summit Gallery

Six Summit Gallery (SSG) proudly presents the exhibition Royal Reflections, on display through January 15, 2021.

Royal Reflections, a surreal journey of figure and design features the work of award-winning, published California artists Helen Allois and Emily Colvin, as well as New York’s Ailene Fields.

Celebrating its 10th year as a fine art and entertainment concern, SSG has new locations in Times Square New York City, and Connecticut.

Allois is an American painter and illustrator, best known for the striking and bizarre images of aliens in her surrealist work. As described in artfestival.edu, “Allois’ work deals with dislocation and estrangement, at times employing decidedly cute characters in innocently grotesque or strange situations. Allois’ paintings portray characters that visually embody states of mind, from the mischievous to the manic.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Helen Allois, 2020, “Silencio”

Emily Colvin is lead artist and mastermind behind a community project for inspiring and motivating local artists. She focuses on using affordable and recycled materials, exploring with color, and capturing light within glass. Colvin says, “I paint on and behind glass, using bold colors and big shapes to show off the wonderful energy it can evoke. Journaling through the paint with scratches and washed out colors, multiple imageries and a three-dimensional experience within a two-dimensional process can be found.”

Well known for her skills in stone, bronze, and acrylic, Ailene Fields is both a sculptor and stone carving teacher. With underpinnings in her Lehman College degrees in English and Greek mythology, Fields often draws from mythos and legend for inspiration. Often mixing stone with bronze, her sculptures highlight the essence of the subjects, most often in an optimistic and insightful manner. Her sculptures often feature animals, mythological figures, and architectural elements in works evocative of dreams and magic calling forth the qualities that make us human.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Emily Colvin, 2019, “You’re the Bomb”

SSG is under the direction of award-winning entrepreneur Tina Aldatz, who founded Foot Petals, the revolutionary line of designer insole cushions for women’s high heels. Foot Petals became a successful multi-million-dollar company recognized by Inc. 500.

Tina has been featured in numerous media articles including Entrepreneur Magazine, Huffington Post, LA Times, CNN, Forbes, and more. Aldatz, an Orange County native, will brings her unique branding and marketing approach of East Coast/West Coast to Laguna Beach’s HIP District.

Six Summit Gallery is owned by Leo Feroleto, gallerist and curator of some of the largest installations in NYC, Art Basel Miami, Los Angeles, and New York Fashion Weeks. SSG represents emerging and established artists, some of whom remain in the country’s most prestigious permanent collections including Yale University, Whitney Museum, Brooklyn Museum, New Britain Museum of American Art, Smithsonian, and more.

Six Summit Gallery is located at 1111 S Coast Hwy.

For more information on SSG, go to www.sixsummitgallery.com or call (949) 424-4241.