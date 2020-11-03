NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 88  |  November 3, 2020

2020 Election: Osborne and Vickers 110420

2020 Election: Osborne and Vickers elected to School Board

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Voters gave Kelly Osborne and incumbent Jan Vickers early and commanding leads in the race for the two open seats on the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Osborne had 7,633 votes. 

“I am ready to go to work to make sure all of our students succeed in our schools,” said Osborne on Wednesday. “I am ready to dive into COVID-related issues this year but in the future, I will be addressing social intolerance and moving ahead on environmental stewardship.” 

Osborne emphasized both issues in her campaign along with her years as a volunteer in Laguna Beach Unified School District schools. She served as president of Top of the World PTA and the PTA Council, which represents all four district schools, raised funds for SchoolPower, served as a parent member of the district’s Curriculum Council, and is a member of the Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Committee.

Osborne’s professional education experience includes a teaching credential, preschool director, K-12 substitute teacher, and outdoor educator.

She also has a background in finance, with 10 years in investment banking.

“I will use the leadership and financial skills I have developed throughout my career, along with my years of service as a dedicated public school volunteer, to invest in and advocate for the future of our community by ensuring students, teachers, and schools thrive,” she said.

Vickers, who had tallied 5,757 votes by the 5 p.m. release on Wednesday, said that she is gratified by the results of the election.

“It shows an appreciation for the diversity of experience and newcomers to the board,” said Vickers.

She is the personification of experience.

Vickers first served on the School Board from 1981 to 1987. She was re-elected in 1992 for one term. After a four-year hiatus, Vickers was elected in 2000 and every four years since then.

She prides herself on her preparation for meetings, attendance, and diligent financial oversight. 

Her professional background includes teaching, school administration, and art.

Vickers has teaching credentials at the secondary and elementary levels and in Early Childhood Education. She has substituted in all Laguna schools.

As a volunteer she has been active in PTA site councils, curriculum committees, goal setting, and in classrooms. 

Her community service includes: The Methodist Church Meals on Wheels program, Scouts, AYSO, the Laguna Beach Arts Commission, and surplus food recovery.

Osborne and Vickers vigorously supported the district administration and the board decisions questioned during the campaign by candidates Amy Kramer, Sheri Morgan, and Howard Hills, whose name was also on the ballot despite having dropped out of the race early to bolster the campaigns of Kramer and Morgan. 

“The majority of voters chose candidates Jan Vickers and Kelly Osborne, both supporting the record of the current School Board majority,” said council watchdog Hills in an email to Stu News.

“That outcome speaks for itself. We get the government to which we consent, that is how democracy works. That does not end the need for advocacy to enhance school governance standards.”

2020ElectionOsborneandVickers

 

