 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

Dennis' Tidbits

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

November 6, 2020

Dennis 5It’s looking like a major cool-down is on the way for us by the upcoming weekend, with some rain locally and snow in our local mountains down as low as 4,000-5,000 feet likely. That’s because a healthy cold North Pacific storm from Alaska might be setting its sights on the entire Pacific West Coast, from British Columbia to the Mexifornia border. 

For California it would be the first decent precipitation of the season, with a good amount of snow for the Sierras and enough rain to dampen all of those fire zones. If that materializes, we can kiss those temps in the 70s and 80s goodbye for a while.

Meanwhile in the tropics, former Category 4 Hurricane Eta is now a tropical depression near the western part of Belize, bringing up to four feet of rain in parts of Nicaragua. Eta had been on a steady westerly course nearly the whole time, but now she’s going to make a sharp right turn to the north and then northeast, back out into open waters. It’s likely Eta will strengthen back into a tropical storm or even a Category 1 hurricane while taking aim at Southern Florida, and there’s even an outside chance that the storm will swing back to a NW direction that could take it west of Florida and eventually ending up near the Florida Panhandle. Just what the Gulf Coast wants to hear!

Looking back in time, we arrive at the month of November of 1978, our coldest November on record, after the second coldest winter on record in 1948-49. The month started out quietly with sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s here at the beach, but on the 8th a cold low plowed through Southern California. Over three quarters of an inch of rain pelted Laguna, as high temps that day didn’t even make it out of the 50s, a 20-degree drop from the previous day, as 8-12 inches of snow peppered our mountains down to 4,000 feet. Strong gusty NW winds accompanied the storm, dropping ocean temps from 65 the day before down to 55 two days later. 

Things mellowed out for a few days after that, but then a repeat of the first storm occurred on November 14, bringing nearly an inch of rain to the area and an additional foot of snow all the way down to 3,500 feet in the mountains. Temps were at freezing or below all day and into the next day. 

On the morning of the 16th skies were clear, but some record-setting low temps occurred in many parts of the Southland, and Laguna downtown set a record cold low at 34 degrees while a burly 29 was reported out in the canyon. Local ocean temps were now down to 53, also a record cold reading for November. 

Five days later, yet another cold unstable blast from the NNW plowed through here with nearly an inch of additional rain, putting that month’s total in Laguna up to 3.25 inches, more than double the normal November rainfall, as an additional foot of snow fell above 3,500 feet. 

By then four feet of pure powder had fallen already at all local ski resorts, with more on the way, as yet another Arctic low hit us on the 27th and 28th, bringing similar amounts of rain and snow. So we finished November with over four inches of rain locally and 5-6 feet of fresh powder at places like Big Bear already! Heck, there have been a couple of whole seasons with less than that! What a wild November that was! 

Stay cozy this weekend, ALOHA!

 

