 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

2020 Election: City Hall to see changes 110620

2020 Election: City Hall to see changes

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Mayor Bob Whalen has led all City Council candidates in votes since the first results were released Tuesday night. By 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Whalen had added almost 900 votes to the 4,908 already reported.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Whalen’s bid for a third term seems secure, with 6,046 votes.

“I am very pleased and excited that the voters gave me another term,” said Whalen. 

Much of the final year of his current term was spent dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Laguna’s residents and economy.

“We have a lot of work to do on the budget in light of COVID,” said Whalen. “And I will continue to focus on fire safety issues.”

2020 Election Whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mayor Bob Whalen

Other strategies in Whalen’s playbook include finding more parking – probably in collaboration(s) between the city and private investors – sited around town and most likely a location in South Laguna. 

Runner-up George Weiss’ Thursday night tally was 5,348 votes.

Ruben Flores, in third place, posted a concession statement on Wednesday, although only 175 votes behind Weiss at the time (now 191 votes behind).

Weiss attributes the success of his campaign to his message and the efforts of friends, volunteers, and donors. Weiss said he never had to hold a fundraiser.

“I am inspired and grateful for the results and obligated to do the right things on the council for the residents,” said Weiss on Wednesday. 

“It was a power to the people campaign. I never even held a fundraiser.”

Weiss was a co-founder of the Laguna Residents First Political Action Committee with Michael Morris and Dave Raber, but resigned when he decided to run for council. 

His major issue before and during the campaign was on large development. He is a supporter of an initiative to require a vote of the people for large commercial developments that he believes do not benefit residents. He includes the parking structure behind City Hall in that category. 

2020 Election Weiss

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

George Weiss

Weiss was endorsed by Village Laguna and its standard bearer, Councilwoman Toni Iseman. 

His election gives Village Laguna a leg up in the 2022 election when capturing two of the three open seats on the council, one of which is currently held by Iseman, would give the group a sympathetic majority for the first time in decades. Village Laguna also had a winner in Ann Marie McKay’s bid for City Clerk. She had 6,250 votes as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

City Treasurer Laura Parisi was re-elected with the most votes of any candidate in the city election: 10,717 votes as of the release on Thursday night.

The Orange County Registrar of Voters has until December 3 to certify the election. Installations are scheduled for December 8.

2020 Election City Hall

 

 

