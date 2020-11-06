NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

Temporary art installation sculptures have “gone missing” 110620

Temporary art installation sculptures have “gone missing” from City Hall lawn

Two figurative sculptures from the temporary art installation Waiting for Climate Change by international artist Isaac Cordal have gone missing from their display posts on the City Hall lawn.

The exhibit is on loan to the City and was due to be returned to the artist next week. The two missing figurative sculptures are approximately 8” to 10” in height, depicting a bald man in a pink bathrobe and a man in a grey suit wearing a rubber duck flotation tube. 

One of two sculptures by Isaac Cordal that have “gone missing”

The sculptures were noted to have been removed sometime on November 2 or 3. The incident has been reported to the Laguna Beach Police Department and the remaining sculptures have been uninstalled by the City as a security precaution, concluding the temporary exhibition.

Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl is making a plea for the return of the works, no questions asked. “Because these works are on loan, we are eager to return the work to Isaac. The sculptures can be dropped off at City Hall anonymously or if you have information regarding the incident, please contact me at (949) 497-0727 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. We just want to ensure the artist has his artwork returned.”

Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl is making the plea for the return of Isaac Cordal’s artwork

The temporary sculpture installation program is a program of the Arts Commission that is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

