NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

64.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

Laguna Presbyterian Church to offer 110620

Laguna Presbyterian Church to offer “Grief at the Holidays” workshop on Monday

On Monday, Nov 9 from 7 - 8:30 p.m., Laguna Presbyterian Church will host a “Grief at the Holidays” workshop. The church invites anyone who is grieving to join the discussion.   

This informal Zoom session will be led by two experienced grief counselors: Deborah Sakach and Rev. Jon Moore. The time together will include individual sharing and ideas to navigate through the upcoming season. There is no charge for the event. 

Those who are mourning losses of loved ones need hope that they can feel whole again. The holiday season, with its emphasis on joyful gatherings, can be extra challenging to people suffering from this loss. The emphasis on treasured time together is a difficult message for grieving people to hear. Long-held traditions seem different when a family member or close friend is gone. 

As the COVID-19 pandemic looms on, many families are starting to wonder what the holidays might look like this year. The holiday season will be even more difficult. Sadness, loneliness, and anxiety intensify with the anticipation of seasonal gatherings, holiday music, decorations, advertising, and shopping. This year, changes related to the pandemic will add to the stress of grief and loss, e.g. wearing masks and social distancing. 

Laguna Presbyterian holidays

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Presbyterian Church last year during the holidays

Some people may experience multiple losses during a disaster or large-scale emergency event. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents might be unable to be with a loved one when they die, or unable to mourn someone’s death in-person with friends and family. Other types of loss include unemployment, or not making enough money, loss or reduction in support services, and other changes in lifestyle. These losses can happen at the same time, which can complicate or prolong grief and delay a person’s ability to adapt, heal, and recover.

This program strives to help people prepare to reduce stress and discomfort, and deal with difficult situations they may encounter. This is especially important in current conditions when it can be hard for people to find the emotional and social support they need. 

Those interested should contact the church office to sign up and receive the Zoom link to participate at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.