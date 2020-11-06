NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

70.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

seven7seven series features “A Pop-Up Dining Experience” 110620

seven7seven series features “A Pop-Up Dining Experience” with Chef Craig Strong

seven7seven, which is adjacent to The Hive in Laguna Beach’s Arts District, invites food lovers to join together for a unique dining adventure – “A Pop-Up Dining Experience” with local Michelin star Chef Craig Strong. 

Each weekend will feature exclusive dinner and brunch menus, including a prix fixe themed dinner menu transporting guests around the world, while Saturday and Sunday mornings will deliver a modern twist on a classic brunch menu featuring an a la carte menu.

seven7seven series chef

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Chef Craig Strong

The prix fixe dinner menu starts at $65 per person. The brunch menu is offered a la carte with bottomless mimosas available. Live music will be featured all weekends. The dinner menu kicks off this weekend, November 6 and 7, and continues through December 20.

seven7seven welcomes diners tonight, Friday, Nov 6 and Saturday, Nov 7 for an Italian Night under the stars with live music featuring Tommy Benson, Emilio Modern Gypsy, Zach Churchill, and more!

Both nights offer a journey through four courses inspired by authentic Italian cuisine. seven7seven offers a safe outdoor space to enjoy an epicurean meal surrounded by the gorgeous Laguna Canyon setting.

seven7seven series dinner

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pop-up dining series 

This exclusive event will take diners around the world without leaving the comfort of Laguna Beach. The Italian menu includes: Hamachi Crudo, Citrus, Calabrian Chilis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spinach Pasta Raviolo, Ricotta, Farm Egg, Butter Glaze Italian Brick Pressed Chicken, Farro, and Carrot Wedding Cookies with House Made Espresso Ice Cream. Wine pairing is available for $20 extra.

Chef Craig Strong, whose 25-year career in luxury hotels and resorts earned him a Michelin star during his time at The Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa in Pasadena, has come full circle to his native Southern California roots. Chef Strong previously held the title of Executive Chef at the prestigious Studio at Montage in Laguna Beach for nine years. 

seven7seven series dessert

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dessert 

From the coasts of California to Washington, D.C., and Barcelona to Hong Kong, Chef Strong has cooked all over the world. His dishes draw inspiration from the culture and cuisine that make these places unique. From growing up in San Diego and cooking with produce from the family garden, Chef Strong has been sharing his coastal California cuisine with the community he has embraced for the past decade.

To visit seven7seven’s Resy page today to make a reservation, click here.

seven7seven is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.

For more information, go to www.777lagunabeach.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.