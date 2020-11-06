Ghostlight 2020: Until Further Notice documents impact of pandemic on live music industry
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Historically, a ghost light is a single bulb left burning on the stage whenever a theatre is unoccupied and would otherwise be completely dark. It was the image of ghost lights on stages around the world that inspired David Talbot to begin a project that became the documentary Ghostlight 2020: Until Further Notice.
Talbot – artist, photographer, and construction foreman at Pageant of the Masters (POM) – didn’t become a filmmaker by design. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic pulled the plug on live entertainment and the lights went out on venues, he felt compelled to document its impact on the live music industry.
“In March, I was furloughed from Pageant of the Masters, and found out I wasn’t coming back until March of 2021,” says Talbot. “It was shocking, but it was also shocking that nothing live in the world was going to be happening.
“The festival closure had such an effect on the community, and I couldn’t help but feel for the struggling artists.”
Talbot is a first-time director and producer. “I never made a film,” he says. “The closest thing to it I’d ever done was editing safety videos for POM.”
Evidently, he’s a fast learner. Ghostlight 2020: Until Further Notice, is in post-production and set to launch with PBS SoCal the second week of December.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
David Talbot
Even though Talbot had no previous experience in filmmaking, he did have experience in the theater arts. In college, he majored in business and theater arts and worked at the Laguna Playhouse before taking a position at POM.
He confesses that he always wanted to open a music venue. “I don’t play an instrument, so I paint and photograph them.” His favorite subjects are vintage musical instruments.
“As a music lover and someone who has been at POM for 11 years and a part of the live entertainment industry for 20 years, I felt I had to record this time in history.”
However, it wasn’t that simple. It was a question of whether he’d dive into it or go find work.
Talbot says, “I’ve done it with the approval and support of my wife who is working two jobs to supplement our income. I pulled money out of my own pocket to make the film. I haven’t looked for funds yet. Thankfully, there have been so many people who gave to the production volunteering their time and equipment.”
Talbot lives in San Clemente with his wife Jennifer, 13-year-old son, Kai, and seven-year-old daughter, Maya.
Even with others generously offering their time and assistance, Talbot has been working 50-60 hours a week on the film.
At the start of the project, his brother-in-law Mike, who works in production, brought in a professional crew and equipment. He also secured Jan Michalik, an award-winning cinematographer, who did four main video shots, “which were amazing,” Talbot says.
Childhood friend Diana Hunt also came to his aid by getting all the necessary permits.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Salty Suites (before pandemic) – (L-R) Scott Gates, Chuck Hailes, and Chelsea Williams
Soon the project snowballed into learning about direction, production, sound editing, and filmmaking as a medium.
Talbot admits he initially had an outline but scrapped it early in the process.
“There were a lot of closed doors and a lot of open doors. It went in a certain direction and spawned legs, and it was important to let it unfold organically.”
Although the film started on a much larger scale, Talbot ended up focusing on the local music scene and three Orange County bands – The Salty Suites, the Kalama Brothers, and Darden – and how they have been affected and transformed by the pandemic. To get as many perspectives as possible, he interviewed venue owners and promoters – the people who are helping concerts stay alive with drive-in concerts and innovative events.
“All of these bands have stakes in community, and all sing beautiful harmonies,” says Talbot.
Be it vintage instruments or the origins of music, roots are important to Talbot. “It’s all about the roots. If the roots of a tree hit a rock, they continue to grow around it. The lockdown has affected the music industry in a positive way. Musicians are going back to their foundations creatively. When you have a band play acoustically, with no retakes, you are hearing the raw form of expression. It’s so beautiful. We’ve grown from the roots being diverted.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Kalama Bros, Ryan and Kai, with David at the Coach House
The Salty Suites are a high-energy pop-bluegrass trio that has performed all over town – at concerts and the Sawdust Festival’s Outdoor Marketplace. Reviews describe them as occupying the world of live acoustic music, sharing a passion for bluegrass, as well as traditional mountain music. The Salty Suites consists of Scott Gates (mandolin), Chelsea Williams (guitar), and Chuck Hailes (bass).
To highlight Chelsea’s solo career, she was interviewed at the Coach House, where Talbot was treated to endless stories from the owner Gary Folgner, who typically doesn’t give interviews.
The Kalama Brothers, Ryan and Kai, grew up in Southern California playing and singing a variety of music and have played all around Laguna. Their talents go far beyond their voices, as they play a variety of instruments to recreate cover songs that work with all ages. They also love to create their own originals, with music that suits the ears and lyrics that bring the story home.
Composed of siblings, Darden features Clarah, the guitarist; Havi on mandolin; and Tabbi, the bassist. All are vocalists in the group, focusing on harmonies and musical blends. They have recently been joined by brother Josiah on the drums. Everyone in the group is a songwriter and each plays several instruments. Leaning towards an alternative, modern Americana feel, Darden presents an experience of crystal-clear harmonies, angelic melodies, and modern versions of classic songs and styles.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Darden – (L-R) Clarah, Havilah, Josiah, and Tabithah
“Darden rented a flatbed truck and drove through Fullerton performing pop-up concerts sponsored by the city,” says Talbot.
During the summer, Laguna had a similar musical experience with “Bands on the Bus,” which was something the community of Laguna desperately needed, according to Talbot. “It brought music back into our lives, and it was brought to us safely and at a distance.”
When Talbot asked the Kalama Brothers and The Salty Suites what they most look forward to in the future, they answered, “Playing in Laguna. It’s our home away from home. And Darden has always wanted to play here,” he says.
To help musicians in these challenging times, Damian Brawner – surfboard and SUP builder, talent buyer, and band manager – has expanded his shop in San Clemente to include the space next door. He created Rhythm and Resin, a platform to do live streaming to support unsigned musicians. He’s worked with some of the most celebrated musicians in rock history.
“His perspective is that the music industry needed a cleansing,” says Talbot. He says we’ve lost the soul of music, and this is the restart of it.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
It’s a wrap
Talbot is now in the editing process in which he’ll fit the pieces together for the finished project Ghostlight 2020: Until Further Notice.
“Ultimately, even though stages could be dark, I want the film to be uplifting to viewers and leave them with a sense of peace and encouragement even in the midst of this horrific state of the world,” he says. “It’s given musicians time to fine tune their craft and come back with a newfound appreciation for live music.”
It’s certainly given those of us who love live music a new appreciation for it.
“My goal is to help support independent musicians, many of whom aren’t signed by labels, and small musical venues that are threatened,” Talbot says. “I want to shed light on the importance of that – how music brings community together and how it encourages creativity.
“At the launch of the film, we will be doing a live event in multiple locations that will include an abbreviated version of the documentary to introduce each band’s live performance in a safely distanced setting. It will be hybrid, of course, making sure people are in safe environment and we’re not irresponsible.”
In a few weeks, Talbot will be temporarily back at FOA as technical director when they film their virtual gala on stage. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work at the Festival,” Talbot says. “I love it there.”
And he can’t thank everyone enough for all their help and encouragement during the filming.
After post-production, Ghostlight 2020 will have a website, but for the time being, go to the Facebook and Instagram pages @ghostlight2020.