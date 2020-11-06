NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

International Sanctuary to host gathering 110620

International Sanctuary to host gathering for survivors of human trafficking on November 15

The nonprofit International Sanctuary is hosting a virtual Worldwide Empowerment Gathering on Sunday, Nov 15. Broadcasted live from Aris

Boutique in Laguna Beach and hosted by the group’s Hands of Freedom Director and author Pam Roy, attendees can join to learn more about the rise in human trafficking and how to join the fight.

“Human trafficking is an epidemic hidden in plain sight,” says International Sanctuary founder Wendy Dailey. In the last two years, over 300 girls and women were identified as victims of trafficking here in Orange County. This event helps residents come together with humanitarians who are passionate about fighting for freedom in their own backyard, as well as around the world.

International Sanctuary classroom

Courtesy of internationalsanctuary.com

Girls receive tools for rebuilding their lives

International Sanctuary was founded in 2007 to empower girls and women escaping human trafficking. The nonprofit organization has grown to five locations globally (India, Uganda, Mexico, the United States, and will be opening in the Philippines this year). Each Sanctuary provides young women and girls escaping human trafficking the tools they need to rebuild their lives. They offer income, health, education, and community, filling the gap between rescue and restoration.

Tickets are free and sponsorships start at $100. The event will be from 5 - 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted as a conference call on Zoom. The event celebrates the community coming together and facilitating efforts to end modern-day slavery here in Orange County and around the world. Corporate Sponsors include Rod Foster Photography, The Bandai Foundation, Lugano Diamonds, Aris Boutique, Farmers and Merchants Bank, First Republic Bank, and Resolverr.

International Sanctuary jewelry

Courtesy of internationalsanctuary.com

Making jewelry 

“Thank you for partnering with us as we work to empower survivors and vulnerable young women to overcome systematic inequalities, such as poverty, desperation, and a lack of access to education, that are only being magnified by the global pandemic,” adds Dailey.

International Sanctuary has served hundreds of girls and women escaping trafficking since 2007 by providing them a safe, healing workplace where they can learn and grow. By providing transferable work skills, meaningful employment, and a steady income, International Sanctuary helps these women flourish into leaders, providers and advocates.

RSVP at www.internationalsanctuary.com/RSVP.

 

