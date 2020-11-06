NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

65.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 89  |  November 6, 2020

Best-selling author and Laguna artist 110620

Best-selling author and Laguna artist to host book launch party at LGOCA on November 13

Robin Hiers, Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art (LCOCA) artist, and best-selling author Mary Giuseffi will host a launch party for Giuseffi’s new book, Undeniably You! The Good The bad & The Fabulous. 

“I am so excited to announce that on November 13th, best-selling author, television expert, and former Ford model Mary Giuseffi will be our special guest for the launch of her new book,” says Hiers. 

Hiers has illustrated this gorgeous cocktail table book and will join Giuseffi to sign copies and toast to all that is “fabulous, fashionable, and fresh in creating your highest and most beautiful life.” 

Best selling author closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Mary Giuseffi

“Mary is flying in flying in from Palm Beach for this not to be missed evening. Please plan on stopping by between 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday evening and have a glass of wine! We would love to see you!” says Hiers.

Hiers paints a vibe that is Beach Girl Chic with a slight twist of vintage pop. She is influenced by her life in California – mixed with her obsession with the Jetset Life of the sixties and seventies. She is currently in her “Bikini & Champagne” era, where she can be found painting at LGOCA gallery.

“Choose fewer and choose well – in Champagne, in life, and in clothing,” says Giuseffi, who is also an Image Consultant and Personal Brand Specialist. 

Best selling author book cover

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Book launch party on November 13

“I’ve come to the conclusion that some days are too good to be true, some days are so bad that you cannot even admit it to yourself. As long as you show up looking fabulous, an Undeniably You, you will triumph as a model citizen, in the end! God does bless the girl that has her own wardrobe, style, and savvy,” says Giuseffi.

She will have the book available to purchase and a portion of proceeds will benefit JDRF OC Chapter. 

Please wear your mask.

To go to the Facebook LGOCA event link, click here.

Parking is available at The Glenneyre Structure, 501 Glenneyre St (no gallery parking is available).

For more information on Mary Giuseffi, go to www.marygiuseffi.com.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.