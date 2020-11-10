NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

Where’s Maggi Answer 111020

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Who was able to solve this week’s photo challenge? Kathryn Bienvenu and Julie Ross knew that Maggi spotted this little seahorse on Ocean Way.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 11 10 20

Click on photo for a larger image

Seahorse statue on Ocean Way

 

