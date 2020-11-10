NewLeftHeader

clear sky

64.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

2020 Election: Form 460s detail campaign 111020

2020 Election: Form 460s detail campaign contributions and expenditures

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Candidates for office and committees that raise money for or against them are required to report expenditures and contributions on Campaign Disclosure Statements – commonly known as 460s.

The most up-to-date 460s for the 2020 Laguna Beach city elections were filed by October 22. Liberate Laguna Political Action Committee was the biggest spender. 

According to the 460 received by the City Clerk’s Office on October 26, the PAC had spent $99,070.62 through October 17. Contributions of $88,463 accounted for the majority of the total. The rest was attributed to unpaid bills.

Developer Michael Ray donated almost half of the listed contributions. Investor and Heisler Building owner Sam Goldstein kicked in $28,000.

Liberate Laguna spent its money on support for Mayor Bob Whalen and attorney Larry Nokes for City Council; Mariann Tracy for City Clerk; and in opposition to City Council candidates Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow, George Weiss, and Ruben Flores, and City Clerk candidate Ann Marie McKay. 

The return on the PAC’s investment was the election of Whalen and the loss by Dicterow. 

Whalen’s candidate-controlled committee reported raising an additional $38,775 as of October 17 and spent all but about one-fourth of it. 

Nokes raised the most money of any controlled committee by October 15. He reported total contributions of $51,318 and had almost $35,000 left when he filed his 460 on October 15. Dicterow raised $18,916 and spent almost $13,000.   

Tracy reported contributions of slightly more than $19,000. Expenditures left her $3.34 in hole.

Village Laguna reported expenditures of $13,015 from a $42,000 war chest on behalf of Weiss, Flores, and McKay – and against the candidates supported by Liberate Laguna, except for Whalen.

Weiss’s own committee raised just over $20,000 from 47 donors by October 25. The committee spent all but $849 on media ads and mailers. Flores, who held onto a third-place finish in the most recently released vote count, raised a smidge under $24,000 and still had about $13,000 left on October 17, according to his 460.

Contributions to McKay’s candidate-controlled committee totaled $18,557. She reported spending most of it, ending with a cash balance of $292.73 on October 17.

Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association PAC collected about $5,000 in cash and another $500 in nonmonetary contributions and spent almost $12,000 by October 17. They supported Whalen and Dicterow. 

Laguna Residents First, which is seeking to get an initiative on the 2022 ballot that would require voter approval on major commercial projects in Laguna Beach, added $6,907 to the 2019 donations and spent a tad over $20,000 on legal fees and other expenses of less than $100, which do not need to be itemized. (This money was not spent on the election.)

The next deadline for filing 460s is February 1 and will cover the entire year.

Complete 460s and its cousins 496 and 497 are available on the city’s website at the link here.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.