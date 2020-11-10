NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

LCAD to host Virtual Speakeasy Silent Auction 111020

LCAD to host Virtual Speakeasy Silent Auction on Friday

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) will host a Virtual Speakeasy Silent Auction on Friday, Nov 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. online.

In a gesture of giving back, LCAD alum Elizabeth McGhee donated her painting Delta (oil on canvas, 12” x 10”) as one of the many pieces that will be available for collectors to bid on at the LCAD Virtual Speakeasy Silent Auction. 

McGhee doesn’t remember much of her social life while she was an undergraduate student at LCAD. As a President’s Honor Roll student who relied on merit scholarships and grants, she was more than willing to make sacrifices to become the artist she wanted to be.

“I pushed myself while I was at LCAD so that I could get everything I could out of my education,” she said. Represented by Gallery Henoch in New York, among the many honors Elizabeth’s work has received, in 2018 she received the Editor’s Choice Award by American Art Collector Magazine

LCAD to host Robot

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Elizabeth McGhee’s “Delta,” oil on canvas, 12”x10”

Attendance is free, so join fellow LCAD supporters and Orange County’s most beloved art enthusiasts and philanthropists for a “roaring” good time. Bid on dozens of exceptional works of art from LCAD faculty and alumni, as well as other recognized professional artists. Speakeasy patrons will also learn how to make a special commemorative cocktail.

LCAD’s Silent Auction raises funds for the LCAD Annual Fund that provides the college with state-of-the-art technology, creates merit-based scholarships, and is used to recruit high-quality faculty. This year’s LCAD Silent Auction will also include works from artists such as Brad Neal, Mark Jacobucci, Bradford Salamon, Scott Yeskel, Pegah Samie, and Tom Lamb.

To learn more about the event, RSVP, or donate, visit www.lcad.edu/event.

For more information, contact Director of Development Tracy Hartman at (949) 949-715-8041 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Founded in 1961, Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) is one of the top nonprofit art and design schools in the nation. LCAD offers undergraduate degrees (BFA) in Animation, Drawing + Painting, Experimental Animation, Game Art, Graphic Design + Digital Media, Illustration and Illustration in Entertainment Design, as well as Master of Fine Arts degrees (MFA) in, Drawing, Game Design, and Painting. The Dennis and Leslie Power Library at LCAD houses the historic archives of the College and The Rex and Joan Irving Brandt Papers. 

For more information about LCAD admissions, news, events, and its Annual Fund, visit www.lcad.edu. Follow on Facebook at @LCADBFA, Twitter @LCAD, and Instagram @lcadbfa.

 

