Second Annual Coast Film Festival celebrates inspiring films and unique viewing experiences
By DIANNE RUSSELL
This weekend – November 12th, 13th, and 14th – the 2nd Annual Coast Film Festival (CFF) will be held at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. This year the festival is a hybrid of sorts, featuring both limited in-person viewing at The Ranch and virtual film experiences for those at home (which will run through November 22).
Last year, CFF’s inaugural event drew close to 3,000 film and art fans to multiple venues throughout the city, including athlete-activist presentations to students at the Laguna Beach schools. Highlights included local filmmaker Greg MacGillivray’s National Parks Adventure, Audience Choice Award recipient Transformed: Return to Sawubona, and the west coast premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s Fire on the Mountain, a collaboration with the Grateful Dead featuring the acts’ music as the soundtrack.
Co-founder and Executive Director of the Festival Ben Warner says, “I am really proud to have founded this festival with my partners and excited to share an amazing lineup of more than 50 films, athletes, and directors with the community. We had an amazing first year event in 2019, and this year will be even better. We’ve been working tirelessly on curating incredibly inspiring films with powerful messages and entertaining stories.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Ben Warner
Although in-person events have been non-existent, or at best scarce since March, fortunately the festival returns in 2020 with some variations.
“We are fired up to be able to host a live event this year, especially considering the impact the pandemic has had and continues to have on us all,” says Warner. “The event would not be possible without the support of our volunteers and great sponsors who have shared the vision despite so much uncertainty this year.”
They couldn’t have chosen a more beautiful setting.
“The Ranch in particular has been working closely with us the last few months to navigate COVID-19 CDC guidelines and help us use their property to create elevated experiences for smaller group sizes than last year that are comfortable and safe. Being able to have the opening night under the stars on the first fairway Thursday night is a perfect way to kick things off into two full days of films and conversation with directors and pro athletes. Friday and Saturday nights will be in the Sage ballroom and patio.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Ben Warner running in Bishop
“A big part of the vision of the festival is to celebrate Laguna Beach and all that it has to offer. With its natural beauty and protected waters and land surrounding it, Laguna is perhaps an example for other growing communities around the world to take note as they navigate future growth. This year in particular we have truly felt the desire to get outside and connect with nature and ourselves and the importance of being able to do that when we want to.”
As a curator of the films, are there any that Warner is anxious to see?
“I particularly am looking forward to watching the new film Laguna Beach: Ten Challenges to its Legacy and Character directed by local Ron Chilcote that will screen Friday morning at 10 a.m. The film essentially shares the history of the Laguna greenbelt and bluebelts, and the vision and passion and hard work by many to create what most residents take pride in and enjoy today.”
Warner says, “We also know that films can be powerful and can bring communities together. The lineup of films are curated to entertain, inform, and inspire. We cover topics ranging from surf adventure stories, to the Laguna Beach Premier of A Life of Endless Summers, The Bruce Brown Story by Dana Brown on Saturday night, to Greg MacGillivray’s Into America’s Wild and hearing from him and Ariel Tweto, a main character in the film, who will be here from Alaska, on Friday night.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of IntoAmericasWild.com
Ariel Tweto from Greg MacGillivray’s “Into America’s Wild”
“And don’t forget the daytime short film blocks on Friday and Saturday. They’re amazing lineups of films and speakers on specific themes including last year’s favorites Healed By Nature and Our Oceans.
“We’ve curated a powerful lineup of more than 50 adventure films and great speakers, including host Pat Parnell, that you’d be stoked to see and hear their stories and meet in person, socially distanced of course.”
However, if viewers are unable to attend the live event, the virtual experience will be unforgettable as well.
In an earlier statement, Warner said, “Even though we are constrained to producing most of the festival in a digital format, we are excited to deliver a world-class online experience that is inspirational and entertaining for all ages.”
For the live event, tickets are limited to only 150 per night and 50 per daytime show, so Warner suggests buying your tickets soon. Go to www.coastfilmfestival.com to check out the lineup of films and to buy tickets.
For the virtual films, tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $15 per film block to $75 for a family pass or $150 for a VIP pass.
By purchasing tickets or a pass, you will not only receive access to great entertainment, you will be supporting a vision for the festival to grow into the future as an annual community event.
Direction questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
#GetOutSide, #ProtectToEnjoy, #ComeCuriousLeaveInspired